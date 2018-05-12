© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Parkland Activists Met The Waffle House Hero For ‘Legendary’ Breakfast

Rutaba Lodhi
“Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident, so much fire and inspiration in their eyes, was a great joy.”

 

This year, gun violence has claimed too many innocent lives, broken too many homes but in the aftermath of one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, rose a movement that was unprecedented.

After an armed ex-student took 17 lives in the Florida school massacre, the Parkland shooting survivors came out stronger, ready to change the world and they just met the young man who faced the same horrible scenario as them but emerged a hero, James Shaw Jr.

The Waffle House hero, who single-handedly took down the armed gunman, Travis Reinking, after he claimed four lives, met with the Stoneman Douglas High students over breakfast and, in the words of Emma Gonzalez, it was “legendary.”

In a momentous group photo, the remarkable individuals, who have been through hell and back, are seen smiling.

But the best part of the meet-up came from a Twitter exchange between Shaw Jr. and Gonzalez.

Recently, Kanye West, during his recent Twitter rampage and declaration of love for President Donald Trump, called Gonzalez his “hero” with the latter subtly posting a picture of Shaw Jr. as her “hero.”

Seems, after the breakfast, Shaw Jr. returned the favor.

 

The Twitter exchange between the amazing young men and women, who have started a wave of change against gun violence, was just as endearing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With inspirational young people rallying against gun violence, the future of the country seems to be great hands.

Meet James Shaw Jr. – The Hero Who Disarmed The Waffle House Gunman

Banner Credits: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

