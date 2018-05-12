Parkland Activists Met The Waffle House Hero For ‘Legendary’ Breakfast

“Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident, so much fire and inspiration in their eyes, was a great joy.”

Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident so much fire and inspiration in their eyes was a great joy pic.twitter.com/DLPJ01K8e2 — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) May 12, 2018

This year, gun violence has claimed too many innocent lives, broken too many homes but in the aftermath of one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, rose a movement that was unprecedented.

After an armed ex-student took 17 lives in the Florida school massacre, the Parkland shooting survivors came out stronger, ready to change the world and they just met the young man who faced the same horrible scenario as them but emerged a hero, James Shaw Jr.

The Waffle House hero, who single-handedly took down the armed gunman, Travis Reinking, after he claimed four lives, met with the Stoneman Douglas High students over breakfast and, in the words of Emma Gonzalez, it was “legendary.”

In a momentous group photo, the remarkable individuals, who have been through hell and back, are seen smiling.

But the best part of the meet-up came from a Twitter exchange between Shaw Jr. and Gonzalez.

Recently, Kanye West, during his recent Twitter rampage and declaration of love for President Donald Trump, called Gonzalez his “hero” with the latter subtly posting a picture of Shaw Jr. as her “hero.”

Seems, after the breakfast, Shaw Jr. returned the favor.

I met one of my heros today@Emma4Change pic.twitter.com/EQZYERiRGE — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) May 12, 2018

The Twitter exchange between the amazing young men and women, who have started a wave of change against gun violence, was just as endearing.

I LOVE U SM this was the Most Legendary Breakfast ive ever had in my life https://t.co/4nhzLK8tao — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 12, 2018

Wow just, wow @JamesShawJr9 lots of work ahead but the young people will win ?????? #YPWW pic.twitter.com/ir5bLSsyT5 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 12, 2018

There are few heroes out there with the strength and determination of @JamesShawJr9, who has shown the world nothing but kindness and grace. Thank you James for being the hero we need. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 13, 2018

Not only did we meet him, we won him a teddy bear out of a claw machine. It took @Emma4Change TWELVE tries but, for @JamesShawJr9, it was worth it. https://t.co/Msm25Nwole — Diego Pfeiffer #NEVERAGAIN (@firepfeiffer1) May 13, 2018

.@JamesShawJr9 great catching up with you during breakfast. pic.twitter.com/hYoidlN37o — john barnitt (@John_Barnitt) May 12, 2018

So awesome meeting you! A true inspiration. https://t.co/X05Sig818t — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) May 12, 2018

So nice meeting you ?????? — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 12, 2018

We met a hero today - James Shaw Jr. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Wh7MXrkq7H — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 12, 2018

With inspirational young people rallying against gun violence, the future of the country seems to be great hands.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton