Parkland Mass Shooting Suspect Blames ‘Demon’ For School Massacre

“I don’t really believe there is a voice, to be honest with you,” Broward County Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio told Nikolas Cruz. “I think you like the demon.”

During the interrogation, Nikolas Cruz, who was adopted, asks for a psychologist.

He tells Detective Curcio the voices in his head told him to take Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas the morning of the shooting.

He adds, he wanted to be an Army ranger, & concedes, he’s a coward — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 6, 2018

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz reportedly told a detective a “demon” was to be blamed for the Valentine’s Day massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 students and educators, according to a recently released transcript of his interview.

The suspected mass shooter, who is accused of using a legally-acquired AR-15 to carry out one of the worst atrocities in modern U.S. history, also told the officer the “evil voice” in his head told him to commit violence. The “voice,” which Cruz said belonged to a “demon,” apparently surfaced shortly after his father died and “started getting worse when my mom passed.”

The 19-year-old said the only other person who knew about this was his brother.

When Broward County Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio asked Cruz what the “demon” told him, the suspect responded, “Burn. Kill. Destroy.”

“Burn, kill, destroy what?” the detective asked, to which the alleged shooter replied, “Anything.”

He then pointed towards his head.

“The voice is in here,” Cruz told Curcio. “And then it’s me. It’s just regular me trying to be a good person.”

The suspected mass shooter claimed he used Xanax and marijuana to “make the voice go away” and only bought firearms to distract himself.

“You could have stopped the demon by getting a prescription for marijuana. You could have stopped the demon by getting a prescription for Xanax. You could have stopped the demon any time you want. You didn't want to stop the demon,” Curcio told him later. “I don’t really believe there is a voice, to be honest with you. I think you like the demon.”

“I don't like the demon,” Cruz said.

It is also important to mention the camera caught Cruz speaking to himself several times, whenever the detective left the room.

“Kill me. Just f***** kill me. F***,” he said to an empty room. In another instance, he was caught saying, “I want to die. At the end you're nothing but worthless f*** dude. You deserve to die because you're f****** worthless and you f****** (unintelligible) everyone. I want to die.”

During the interview, Cruz also insisted he wanted to see a psychiatrist. However, it’s unclear if his request will be granted.

