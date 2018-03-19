Parkland Shooter’s Brother Arrested For Trespassing At Stoneman High

Zachary Cruz, 18, entered the school after classes were out for the day. He has expressed remorse since his brother killed 17 people last month.

The younger brother of the confessed Parkland shooter was arrested at Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday and charged with trespassing on school property.

Zachary Cruz, 18, rode his skateboard onto campus property at 4:30 p.m., almost two hours after school ended, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report said Cruz “surpassed all locked doors and gates” to enter the campus. But the Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie seemed to contradict this claim, saying that the school opened its gates at the end of classes to enable students to freely travel into and out of the campus.

A little background on Nikolas Cruz's troubled relationship with his younger brother here: https://t.co/saV7Npi3Uj — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) March 19, 2018

“It wasn’t some breach of security,” Runcie said. “It’s kind of odd, and I understand it does creep people out,” he added.

Authorities had previously told Cruz to stay away from the school, according to the arrest report.

Cruz has expressed remorse about the shooting, and said he had entered the school to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.”

On the night it happened, he said “I don’t want to be alive; I don’t want to deal with this stuff.” Court documents also show the Cruz brothers had a troubled relationship, and Zachary Cruz admitted to bullying his brother. After the shooting, he expressed regret that he had ever done so.

Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland shooter IS NOT the Parkland shooter. Don’t punish him for his brother’s sins. Likely, he needs help coping. He too is a victim of his brothers misdeeds. Get him help NOT a rap sheet to further isolate him from society. https://t.co/RYbPaGij4s — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) March 20, 2018

The incident has provoked concerns among many that the school has not improved security, but the broader response the alleged trespassing has evoked is highly varied. While the mother of a shooting victim was angered that Cruz was able to enter the campus at all, others pointed out on social media the he was not personally involved in the shooting. While it is certainly understandable that local families are unnerved by Cruz visiting the school, it it also understandable that he is struggling to grapple with his brother's actions.