Grieving Mom Of Florida Shooting Victim Begs Trump To ‘Do Something’

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who is 14! Fourteen! President Trump, please do something!”

 

 

There is no grief worst than losing a child – and this distressed mother’s gut-wrenching plea is a tragic reminder of how over a dozen parents in Florida are forced to go suffer this unbearable agony for the rest of their days.

Lori Alhadeff lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa in the tragic shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, where a 19-year-old gunman opened fire and killed at least 16 other people while injuring several more.

During an interview with the CNN, the grieving mother screamed into the microphone while demanding President Donald Trump to take action and address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school,” asked Alhadeff with tears rolling down her face. “How do they get through security? What security is there? There are no metal detectors. The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks on the window of my child’s door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her!”

As is usual in such scenarios, the Trump administration and other Republican lawmakers responded to the tragedy by offering their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, expertly avoiding to address the fact that it is the easy access to military-grade weapons and lack of gun control that has made things so much worse in the 20 years since the Columbine shooting.

“President Trump, you say what can you do?” the mother continued, referring to Trump’s earlier statement. “You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children go to school and have to get killed! I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who is 14! Fourteen! President Trump, please do something! Do something. Take action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

 

In his speech from the White House, the commander-in-chief reiterated that mental health is the cause of school shootings and talked about the importance of addressing such issues. However, he did not mention anything about guns or the fact the alleged shooter used AR-15 style rifle to commit the crime. The semiautomatic weapon has not only been used in at least five major mass shootings in recent years, it is also fairly easily accessible to civilians.

Alyssa was a freshman and was also apparently a part of the soccer team. Following her death, tributes began pouring in on the social media.

 

 

 

 

 

