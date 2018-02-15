Grieving Mom Of Florida Shooting Victim Begs Trump To ‘Do Something’

“I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who is 14! Fourteen! President Trump, please do something!”

A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/YgkQtilJ33 pic.twitter.com/USKFvWAoPe — CNN International (@cnni) February 15, 2018

There is no grief worst than losing a child – and this distressed mother’s gut-wrenching plea is a tragic reminder of how over a dozen parents in Florida are forced to go suffer this unbearable agony for the rest of their days.

Lori Alhadeff lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa in the tragic shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, where a 19-year-old gunman opened fire and killed at least 16 other people while injuring several more.

During an interview with the CNN, the grieving mother screamed into the microphone while demanding President Donald Trump to take action and address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school,” asked Alhadeff with tears rolling down her face. “How do they get through security? What security is there? There are no metal detectors. The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks on the window of my child’s door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her!”

As is usual in such scenarios, the Trump administration and other Republican lawmakers responded to the tragedy by offering their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families, expertly avoiding to address the fact that it is the easy access to military-grade weapons and lack of gun control that has made things so much worse in the 20 years since the Columbine shooting.

“President Trump, you say what can you do?” the mother continued, referring to Trump’s earlier statement. “You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children go to school and have to get killed! I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who is 14! Fourteen! President Trump, please do something! Do something. Take action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

"Alyssa, I'm so sorry this happened to you. I would have taken the bullets for you." Lori Alhadeff, the mother of a Florida high school shooting victim, shares the message she'd have for her daughter if she were still alive https://t.co/efwNcwYAa2 pic.twitter.com/0RRmEfG4mm — CNN International (@cnni) February 16, 2018

In his speech from the White House, the commander-in-chief reiterated that mental health is the cause of school shootings and talked about the importance of addressing such issues. However, he did not mention anything about guns or the fact the alleged shooter used AR-15 style rifle to commit the crime. The semiautomatic weapon has not only been used in at least five major mass shootings in recent years, it is also fairly easily accessible to civilians.

Alyssa was a freshman and was also apparently a part of the soccer team. Following her death, tributes began pouring in on the social media.

It is with the sad news that we share the following information from our local affiliate Parkland Soccer Club. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those affected by the shooting yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5MEPNOy8zI — Florida Youth Soccer (@FYSASoccer) February 15, 2018

This is 15 year-old Alyssa Alhadeff. She was a freshman & described as a huge soccer player & having a passion for running track. She was tragically murdered yesterday.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/M2VR7VoxJ9 — Simar (@sahluwal) February 15, 2018

Alyssa Alhadeff

She was a freshman and played soccer.



"All she had to offer the world was love," Alhadeff's mother said. pic.twitter.com/c7IVIJQxnZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 16, 2018

I’m never going back. This is too hard. Rest In Peace to Alyssa Alhadeff, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, and Martin Duque. You guys were all in my grade, and you will be missed by so many. We all love you, and theirs not one day that will go by that we won’t think about you — Keely Owen (@keelyowenn) February 15, 2018

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Carlos Garcia Rawlins