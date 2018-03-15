Senator, Who Refused To Protect Children From Guns, Wants To Save Dogs

Cameron Kasky called out Senator John Kennedy for passing a bill about protecting animals while ignoring pleas for stricter gun control laws.

Today, I introduced the Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act, also known as WOOFF, w my colleague @SenCortezMasto. Our bill directs the @FAANews to create regulations to prohibit the storing of a live animal in any overhead compartment and establish civil fines for violations #WOOFF pic.twitter.com/U3nZqLNIaH — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 15, 2018

A parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky, who has transformed into an outspoken advocate for gun control, just called out a Republican from Louisiana for introducing a new bill — about protecting dogs.

The bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy had nothing to do with gun law, the current most pressing issue. Instead, it focused on animal rights. Kennedy said he will introduce a legislation that would ban airliners from putting animals in overhead bins. He introduced the bill after a French bulldog died in a United aircraft plane and sparked concerns about the high-rates of pet deaths in the airliner. While, animal cruelty is an important topic and sensible laws to protect animals should be in place, Kasky had a very good reason for slamming Kennedy.

Kennedy announced the Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act, also known as WOOFF bill on the day when students did the national school walkout to remember the victims of the Parkland, Florida high school massacre.

17 students were shot to death but the lawmaker couldn’t push forward any legislation that would hamper gun violence. However, when it came to addressing the problem related to pet deaths, he was really swift in taking actions and passed a bill within 48 hours.

Kasky asked the senator if he would care about gun reforms if his late colleagues were dogs and not humans.

Senators, I must respectfully ask,



If the 17 brave eagles at my school who lost their lives to a gunman wielding an assault rifle were a dog on an airplane, would you finally talk about guns? — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 15, 2018

Another Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Lex Michael also slammed the Senator.

It took a month for a bill having to do with safety for schools to get to the house but a dog dies and it took 48 hours — Lex Michael (@lexforchange) March 15, 2018

Other people also called out the Senator for his inaction.

17 people die in a high school and a month later there's a nationwide protest to get the attention of lawmakers.



One dog dies on an airplane and there's a bill in the Senate rectifying it within 48 hours. https://t.co/YISKBPgtkS — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) March 14, 2018

Your priorities speak volumes: Pets are people too, but school children are expendable for your 2nd amendment rights. You. Are. A. Disgrace. #Peacock4Congress #CA42 #ShesWithMe — Julia Peacock (@peacock4ca42) March 15, 2018

How about sneaking in an assault weapons ban in that bill too? — Miss G (@GCasale) March 14, 2018

So quick to act to save a puppy. That's good. Now please act to save human life. #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives — Kathy Eckhardt (@tnfeline) March 15, 2018

So Senator let’s see if I understand here. One pet is put in a overhead and dies and you’re ready to file legislation to ban it. But when mad men are killing people ,including children in our schools with weapons of war, you’re happy with just thoughts and prayers? — Todd Darnell (@ToddD329) March 14, 2018

not that I’m against sensible pet laws but do you have any self awareness can’t you see how unbelievably callous this is to ALL people effected by gun deaths.people are being hunted in schools theaters concerts churches & NOTHING GETS DONE wtf are you doing — Kat Collin RN (@KatCollin1) March 15, 2018

that gets a follow for sure. @SenJohnKennedy I love my dogs, but I think children are even more family, don't you? #NRAIsATerroristOrganization — EAPress (@EAPress) March 14, 2018

OK, so that I get it right: Putting dogs into overhead bins, one incident - bad, must be banned immediately. Shooting children in schools every day, for decades: Well, nothing we can do, thoughts and prayers.



In which universe does that make sense? — SunTsu (@SunTsu) March 15, 2018

You know what that dog needed? A gun. — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) March 15, 2018

I Love it!



You know who else is family? Kids!



Kids are family too, and 17 families just had their kids murdered with an assault rifle, right inside their own school in Florida, just one month ago.



Why not introduce a bill to do something about that too? — Ryan Cumley (@RyanCumley) March 15, 2018

Kennedy has reportedly received more than $200,000 from the National Rifle Association over the course of his political career. The senator, like many Republicans thinks America doesn’t need any gun laws. Perhaps it is time the GOP reevaluates its priorities and start taking children’s lives seriously.

