Senator, Who Refused To Protect Children From Guns, Wants To Save Dogs

by
Shafaq Naveed
Cameron Kasky called out Senator John Kennedy for passing a bill about protecting animals while ignoring pleas for stricter gun control laws.

 

 

A parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky, who has transformed into an outspoken advocate for gun control, just called out a Republican from Louisiana for introducing a new bill — about protecting dogs.

The bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy had nothing to do with gun law, the current most pressing issue. Instead, it focused on animal rights. Kennedy said he will introduce a legislation that would ban airliners from putting animals in overhead bins. He introduced the bill after a French bulldog died in a United aircraft plane and sparked concerns about the high-rates of pet deaths in the airliner. While, animal cruelty is an important topic and sensible laws to protect animals should be in place, Kasky had a very good reason for slamming Kennedy.

Kennedy announced the Welfare of Our Furry Friends Act, also known as WOOFF bill on the day when students did the national school walkout to remember the victims of the Parkland, Florida high school massacre.

17 students were shot to death but the lawmaker couldn’t push forward any legislation that would hamper gun violence. However, when it came to addressing the problem related to pet deaths, he was really swift in taking actions and passed a bill within 48 hours.

Kasky asked the senator if he would care about gun reforms if his late colleagues were dogs and not humans.

 

Another Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Lex Michael also slammed the Senator.

 

 Other people also called out the Senator for his inaction.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kennedy has reportedly received more than $200,000 from the National Rifle Association over the course of his political career. The senator, like many Republicans thinks America doesn’t need any gun laws. Perhaps it is time the GOP reevaluates its priorities and start taking children’s lives seriously.

