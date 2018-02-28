Kids Make Parents Sign A Contract To Vote Out Gun Advocates

PPTK website allows parents to sign a contract to honor the promise of voting for officials who will choose “children’s safety over guns.”

Attention: We want all parents to sign a contract that promises their children that they will vote for children's safety over guns. We want no children to fear for their lives. CHANGE HAPPENS NOW!

Chants of “vote them out, vote them out” echoed through Washington, D.C. as people across the country gathered for March For Our Lives in a unified voice for gun control.

A new initiative has been launched that allows parents to sign a contract with their children to vote in politicians who advocate gun law reforms.

Parents Promise to Kids (PPTK) is a website created by Adam Buchwald and Zach Hibshman, juniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It creates contracts for parents and grandparents to honor the promise of voting for officials who will chose “children’s safety over guns.”

“Tragedies such as Columbine, Sandy Hook, the Las Vegas shooting, and Pulse Night Club sent a shock throughout the nation. After these events, people demanded change, but nothing happened. This ends now! The people and community surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be the last to endure such a horrific event. Never again will we allow this to happen,” Buchwald and Hibsham wrote on the website.

Since many of these student activists are not old enough to vote, PPKT presents them with a platform to garner support from people who can.

PPKT is one of many initiatives by student activists after the Florida shooting that sparked nationwide protests against gun violence.

March For Our Lives gathered 800,000 individuals in Washington, D.C. alone, with various sibling rallies all over the world in support of curbing gun violence.

The motive for the rally was to create awareness about the magnitude of gun violence and share survivor stories. PPTK now provides a practical approach to create this contract to fulfill the purpose of the march so that no more kids die at the hands of armed individuals.

Citizens across the nation have embraced the concept and have signed contracts promising to vote out gun advocates.

Maya and Connor, Mommy and Daddy promise you that we will vote for legislative leaders who support your safety over guns!

#ParentsPromiseToKids #PPTK #SafetyOverGuns

Change is coming. Either you make the changes we need and want or we change you and your party out by 2020. Your choice. Watch those midterm results and see just how serious America is. #PPTK #ParentsPromiseToKids

It is another way of honoring the victims and show support to the revolution led by the Parkland teens after a gunman shot down 17 people at their school.

In a similar show of support, student activists marched 50 miles to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s house. 50 Miles More is also a website whose agenda is “to keep the national demand for gun reform going after the March 24th March for Our Lives events are over.”

“People say that the youth are our future. We are here to show that we are the present. We will not wait until society decides we are old enough to take on the issues that affect our lives. Now is our time, and we are prepared to take on the nation’s top leaders to make our voices heard. Our generation has grown up watching school shootings destroy lives and then get swept out of the spotlight. We refuse to let this happen again,” wrote the students.

“Our first march is a four day, 50 mile march from Madison to Janesville, the home of House Speaker Paul Ryan. It is directed at Paul Ryan for his lead role in blocking and burying any chance of gun reform again and again. We are ready to keep the pressure on our nation’s top leaders until gun reform is a priority for Republicans and Democrats. We are not afraid. We fear being shot in our own schools and neighborhoods much more than we would ever fear the NRA or the politicians they support,” they continued.

Students are now preparing for November elections. Some of whom, who will be able to vote by them, will try to vote out politicians, who support gun rights, seeking re-election.

“Politicians either represent the people or get out. The people demand a law banning the sale of assault weapons. The people demand that we prohibit the sale of high-capacity magazines. The people demand universal background checks. Stand for us or beware. The voters are coming,” Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky said.

