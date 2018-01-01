© Reuters

Passengers Terrified After Engine Cover Rips Off Hawaii-Bound Plane

by
Reuters
Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu had a scary trip over the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, after the casing around one of the engines ripped apart, officials said.

Tarmac in Honolulu

United flight 1175, with more than 370 people on board including crew members, landed without incident at Honolulu International Airport, United Airlines Inc spokesman Charles Hobart said in an email.

“Scariest flight of my life,” Maria Falaschi, a marketing consultant from San Francisco, wrote on Twitter. She posted photos on the social media website of the aircraft’s engine with its covering, also known as the cowling, missing.

plane landing in Honolulu

Hobart said he could not immediately say whether or not the engine on the Boeing 777 continued to function after the cowling came off.

plane landing in Honolulu

The pilots of United flight 1175 declared an emergency due to a vibration in the right engine before the plane landed safely, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. The FAA will investigate the incident.

plane landing in Honolulu

Banner/Thumbnail credits:Reuters

Tags:
accident airline faa flight gregor hawaii honolulu incident international airport pacific ocean plane scariest flight scary trip united airlines flight united flight 1175
Reuters
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.