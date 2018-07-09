Man Tries To Board Flight With Python Hidden In Computer Hardware

The python was discovered after a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed something unusual inside a piece of checked luggage.

A bizarre passenger wanted to board on a Miami plane with a python.

The unnamed weirdo tactfully tried hiding the snake inside an external computer hardware and was about to board the flight until Transportation Security Administration discovered the reptile.

The Transportation Security Administration agents then posted the incident on Instagram, detailing how the passenger tried to sneak the python on a plane that was going to Barbados. However, the human and reptile were both caught at the Miami International Airport.

A TSA officer noticed something unusual inside a piece of checked luggage.

According to Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeswoman a bomb expert was called at the scene; he examined the bag and was shocked to find one of the world’s deadliest snakes slithering inside the hard drive. The python was alive.

Koshetz said that the snake was “artfully concealed” inside the hard drive. “This organic mass was not explosive,” she tweeted, “but it shows you can’t hide any threat from us.”

TSA Officers at MIA intercepted this Ball or Royal Python artfully concealed inside a hard drive. This organic mass was not explosive, but it shows you can’t hide any threat from us. pic.twitter.com/mmCIQmOKxQ — TSAmedia_SariK (@TSAmedia_SariK) July 9, 2018

Officials have not revealed the name of the passenger or the reason behind his actions. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the snake in their custody to release it in the wilderness. Meanwhile, the creepy passenger was fined.

"Both the traveler and the snake missed their flight," the TSA said.

This isn’t for the first time a passenger tried to board a flight with an animal. In 2011, a man tied snakes and turtles around his body, hoping to get to a security checkpoint area at the Miami airport. Then, in 2012, a woman slipped a snake into her bra at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Both the exotic animals were confiscated.

