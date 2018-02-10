Pastor Allegedly Rapes Underage Girl, Then Asks For Prayers

“I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Something happened in that hotel, and that’s the simple answer,” said the pastor.

A California pastor who allegedly raped an underage tourist from China posted a video, claiming that the accusations against him were false, in an attempt to run from the law.

The police are now on a lookout for Pastor Douglas Rivera of God’s Gypsy Christian Church in Glendale, California.

The 40-year old was accused of watching two girls, 10 and 12 years old, from the parking lot of Vanllee Hotel and Suites after police disseminated his surveillance images from outside the hotel.

Rivera allegedly masturbated in his truck and, minutes later, according to the police, he made his way to the hotel to find the girls.

After sneaking in through the lobby, he knocked on their door.

The girls thought he was their chaperone and opened the door. This is when the heinous pastor forced his way inside and sexually assaulted one of the teens who were visiting from China as part of a tourist group, police say.

Later, Rivera posted a video on his Instagram, claiming his actions weren’t wrong.

“I did not do nothing wrong.”

“I was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Something happened in that hotel, and that’s the simple answer,” he said, speaking about his assault.

“I’ve just finished with my lawyer,” he added. “I am going to jail on Wednesday, with the lawyer, to submit myself so they could continue their investigation. There is absolutely no truth to that. No matter what you see on the Instagram or the TV, there is no truth to it.”

The suspected rapist even asked people to pray for him.

“I love you Los Angeles. Please, keep me in prayer,” Rivera concluded. “God will take his truth out. I love you.”

Officials searched Rivera's home in Baldwin Park, took several boxes and confiscated his truck that police believe he tried to conceal with paint.

Meanwhile, residents near Rivera’s church revealed the pastor was often drunk, wild and confrontational. “The character of this pastor — I’ve never seen anyone like him. He seemed violent, he didn’t seem like a pastor…they seem more like gangsters, you know, than people of faith.”

