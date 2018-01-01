Evangelical Pastor Defends Trump’s Alleged Affair With Adult Film Star

The pro-Trump pastor says “thou shalt not have sex with a porn star,” but adds it’s totally “irrelevant” if the president had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

In case you needed another reminder how far some people will go to defend President Donald Trump and the plethora of misconduct allegations against him, here’s a prime example.

An evangelical pastor just appeared on the Fox News to not only defend the commander-in-chief amid the raging controversy over his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006 — when his third wife and current first lady Melania Trump was pregnant with their son — but also said it wouldn’t matter if the accusations indeed turn out to be true.

“Evangelicals still believe in the commandment: Thou shalt not have sex with a porn star,” Southern Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”

For those who might not remember, this is the same pro-Trump pastor who made headlines for saying NFL players who choose to kneel down during the national anthem should be “thanking God” they haven’t been “shot in the head.”

Stating the allegations against Trump were abhorrent to his belief, Jeffress then tried to justify his ludicrous statement with two “quick reasons.”

“First of all, evangelicals knew they weren’t voting for an altar boy when they voted for Donald Trump,” he said. “We supported him because of his policies and his strong leadership.”

His second reason:

“Evangelicals understand the concept of sin and forgiveness,” the pastor continued.

However, when Fox News political analyst Juan Williams mentioned how the president and his personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly attempted to silence Daniels by paying her $130,000 in hush money and made the entire thing even more significant, Jeffress said it didn’t matter.

“Even if it’s proven to be true, it doesn’t matter,” the pastor exclaimed, much to Williams' apparent shock. “A blue dress was not enough to turn you into a red Republican and I believe anything Stormy Daniels has said will not be enough to turn red Republicans into blue Democrats. This is about the policies and issues.”

Jeffress went on to say he supported Trump, a self-confessed groper facing over a dozen of sexual abuse allegations, because of his policies.

Williams did not agree.

“Pastor, you cannot sell your integrity, your Christian values and say ‘oh because President Trump is anti-abortion I’ll support him no matter what,’” he responded. “What happened to the principles? What happened to your love of people of character?”

However, in what could only be described as a hypocritical manner, the evangelical leader refused to see reason.

“We are supporting him because of the principles that he stands for, not because of personal behavior,” the pro-Trump pastor repeated.

Watch the heated exchange in the video above.

