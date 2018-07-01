‘Hail Trump’: White Woman Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Neighbor's Home

“She ran from the officers inside her residence. The officers were forced to make forced entry into her residence and took her in to custody without further incident.”

Patricia Edelen, 47, of the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.



Court records show she is charged with criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and criminally damaging property, which are all all misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/N1CwjwJ1ve — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) July 15, 2018

A white woman reportedly spray painted racial slurs, such as “N****** Keep Out” and a Trump praising slogan, on a vacant house in Toledo, Ohio.

Patricia Edelen, reportedly painted a swastika and praised President Donald Trump with the slogan “Hail Trump.”

The incident was brought to light when residents of the area informed the real estate developer, Monica J. Davis who was attempting to sell the property, of the damage that was done. She then recorded a video showing the vandalism and posted it on Facebook.

After the videos went viral on social media, police arrived outside Edelen’s home and waited until they were sure that she was inside. As they waited, the woman let her dog out and that is when the officers stormed inside her house.

The 47-year-old was then taken into custody and was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and criminally damaging property. She is now being held in the Lucas County jail.

“She had multiple warrants. She ran from the officers inside her residence. The officers were forced to make forced entry into her residence and took her in to custody without further incident,” said Sgt. Paul Davis.

Edelen’s neighbor, identified only as Chris, said he had to install surveillance cameras outside his home because the woman gave him a hard time and they had issues in the past.

He added the cameras recorded the incident when the woman vandalized the home.

“I can see her going across, I can see her shaking a can of spray paint, and we can see this person spraying. We can hear the person spraying and walking back across, and she made multiple trips,” he said while describing the incident.

Pat Balderas, another neighbor, said the incident is a hate crime and it must be stopped.

Thankfully, the racist graffiti is not there anymore. Neighbors in the area came together and washed away the hate-filled racial slurs from the walls..

Spotlight, Banner: Pixabay, Free-Photos