Microsoft Co-Founder Poured In Cash To Help GOP Control The House

Microsoft co-founder and Billionaire Seahawks owner Paul Allen made the largest-ever contribution to congressional candidates by donating $100,000 to a joint fundraising committee aiding Republicans.

According to financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier this year, the move was made in order to help Republicans maintain their control of the House of Representatives.

The joint fundraising committee was headed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali.)

Under the committee, funds collected are later shared between candidates and political-action committees across the country.

The largest chunk of Allen’s donation, an amount of $33,900, was sent to National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC). Another $5,000 was sent to a political-action committee created by Vice President Mike Pence, Great America Committee.

Moreover, a number of Republicans across the country received the funds.

Allen has been attached to political funding, however, his recent donation is a shift from his past preferences.

In the past, the billionaire has donated to both Republican and Democratic Party but most of his donations have been for the latter. In the 2016 election cycle, Allen donated $74,500 to federal Democratic candidates and on the other hand $52,400 of his donations went to Republicans.

However, in the fresh twist, most of Allen’s donations in the recent election cycle have been for the Republicans.

According to records, this year, the billionaire donated $173,500 to Republicans and $45,900 to Democratic candidates.

“Paul Allen has supported both Republicans and Democrats over the years, and he will continue to support candidates on both sides of the aisle,” his spokesman, John Pinette, told The Seattle Times in a statement.

Allen is not the wealthy businessman who has donated to the committee hence aiding Republicans. Earlier this year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk donated $38,900 to the Republican political-action committee.

After the news of the donation was made public, Musk defended the action and presented a bizarre reason. He said he donates to Republicans “so that they are willing to listen when I call to object about issues that negatively affect humanity.”

Spotlight, Banner: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images