Manafort Reportedly Makes A Tentative Plea Deal With Robert Mueller

ABC News reported they saw Manafort’s legal team enter the building to Mueller’s office through a secret doorway. They reportedly stayed there for four hours.

"When Paul Manafort goes and enters a guilty plea, he has to admit to the crimes that he is committing, that's going to be a significant event"



Former Prosecutor @danielsgoldman pic.twitter.com/HmvsqyqNFF — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) September 13, 2018

President Donald Trump may soon find himself in hot water, after reports suggest his former campaign chair Paul Manafort has reached plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

According to ABC News and NPR, Manafort has reached a tentative plea deal with Mueller’s team ahead of his upcoming trial on additional federal charges.

Manafort has already been found guilty on two counts of bank fraud, five counts of tax fraud and one charge of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. The upcoming trial will see the former Trump campaign tried for money laundering, failing to register as a lobbyist in the United States for his work for pro-Kremlin politicians in Ukraine, and obstruction of justice.

CNN also reported of a plea deal, however, they said the two parties were “close” to a deal rather than it already been finalized.

Sources close to ABC News reported the deal is soon going to be announced, although, it has not been revealed whether Manafort has agreed to co-operate with the special counsel’s investigation or if it is only a guilty plea.

Although most of Manafort’s charges predate his work for the Trump campaign, his conviction was still considered a huge victory for Mueller’s Russian investigation — which Trump has exceedingly bashed and decried as a “witch hunt.”

Trump has expressed his sorrow at the conviction of Manafort, whom he considers “a good man.” There have been reports that the president will look into pardoning the convict.

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the two discussed the pardon in early June, months before the guilty conviction. He claimed it was a “general meeting” in which they discussed Manafort’s trial but not exclusively.

However, if Manafort agrees to co-operate with Mueller, he will surely have to kiss that pardon good bye.

