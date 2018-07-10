Paul Ryan Rejects Calls For Ethics Probe Into Jim Jordan Allegations

“The ethics committee here investigates things that members do while they’re here, not things that happened a couple of decades ago when they weren’t in Congress.”

Much like President Donald Trump, House Speaker Ryan Paul (R-WI) has come out in support of his Republican colleague Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) amidst claims he deliberately ignored cases of sexual assault during his time at the Ohio State University.

Former athletes from the Ohio State University’s wrestling team accused Jordan, their coach at the time, of turning a blind eye to alleged sexual assault by former wrestling team physician, Dr. Richard Strauss.

Jordan has denied the allegations; however, new accusers have not helped his case. He even berated CNN for practically doing their job, talking to sources for a better understanding and presenting an accurate report.

And now Ryan has jumped to the defense of the man, who has been touted to replace him once the House speaker retires.

"I have always known Jim Jordan to be a man of honesty," Paul Ryan said Wednesday.



Ryan also said the school should review his conduct, but not the Ethics Committee, which doesn't investigate "things that happened a couple of decades ago when they weren't in Congress." pic.twitter.com/2BvtCmPid0 — POLITICO (@politico) July 11, 2018

Ryan also called Jordan a “man of integrity” but insisted the university physician and the allegations in general should be investigated so that “campuses are safe.”

Jordan has received support from a number of Republicans amidst the allegations that accuse him to be a sexual assault enabler. Jordan is also the co-founder of The House Freedom Caucus, who has publicly come out to in support of his “integrity.”

Jim Jordan is a man of integrity, and we believe him and stand with him 100 percent. If he had seen or heard something he would have acted. We continue to support his work in Congress to fight for everyday Americans. — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 11, 2018

The amount of support Jordan has been receiving from his fellow Republicans is rather astonishing with one fellow lawmaker, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), even going so far as to attack the accusers, using their “legal troubled background” to deem their allegations “ridiculous.”

The backing that Jordan is getting might be ludicrous but it is not surprising. Republicans have a long history of supporting alleged sexual predators and enablers. Similar support has been extended to Trump, while several women have accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Republicans and the president also supported Roy Moore despite sexual assault allegations involving minors, and only denounced him when he lost his election.

However, widespread Republican support and the House speaker’s statement have also been met with criticism. The nonprofit watchdog group Democracy 21 filed an official ethics complaint against Jordan and blasted Ryan for his support of the Republican, despite the allegations. According to the group, the “decades old” matter should be investigated because Jordan might be lying now.

“We have asked OCE to look at Rep. Jordan’s current alleged lies that he is using his congressional pulpit to tell. In short, our request for an investigation relates to whether Rep. Jordan is now lying about his past knowledge of the sexual abuse that allegedly occurred when he was a wrestling coach,” read their statement.

