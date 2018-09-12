© Getty Images, Mark Wilson

Paul Ryan Slammed For Hypocritical ‘Identity Politics’ Comment

Shafaq Naveed
“Internet, money has proven identity politics and tribalism works. It’s politically effective. It’s morally wrong, but it’s politically effective.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan just recently made some really hypocritical comments at a WisPolitics event held in the Capitol. While answering a question about the institution being lead by the Trump administration, Ryan lamented the “deinstitutionalization of society” that is happening across the globe.

“I worry that we are seeing a deinstitutionalization of society writ large occurring in not just America but in the world,” said the GOP leader. “And, by the way, this isn’t one person who’s done this. It’s society, it’s culture, it’s the internet. It’s the 21st century.”

“21st century technology has proven that tribalism and identity politics is effective. More to the point, which is worse, people, make money off of it,” Ryan said.

“Internet, money has proven identity politics and tribalism works. It’s politically effective. It’s morally wrong, but it’s politically effective,” he added. “What bothers me is it’s being practiced on both sides: the right and the left.”

Ryan made the phony comments and did not call out President Donald Trump directly who has probably championed identity politics. All the commander-in-chief has done is to slam institutions that criticize him. He has bashed the Justice Department and the FBI, and called the special counsel being investigated by Robert Mueller a “witch hunt.”

Trump is also prejudiced against several news organizations whose reports he terms as “fake” after they tell the truth about his administration. When those reports make him look bad, he covers his faults, and uses his position of power to defame the news organizations.

Trump has attacked all these organizations but Ryan chose to stay silent on how the Trump administration has pushed forward the tribalism and identity politics agenda.

People on Twitter were naturally not having any of Ryan’s comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan’s thoughtless comments can be heard at the 24-minute mark in the video shared above.

Paul Ryan On Trump’s Security Clearance Threats: ‘He’s Just Trolling’

