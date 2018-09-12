Paul Ryan Slammed For Hypocritical ‘Identity Politics’ Comment

“Internet, money has proven identity politics and tribalism works. It’s politically effective. It’s morally wrong, but it’s politically effective.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan just recently made some really hypocritical comments at a WisPolitics event held in the Capitol. While answering a question about the institution being lead by the Trump administration, Ryan lamented the “deinstitutionalization of society” that is happening across the globe.

“I worry that we are seeing a deinstitutionalization of society writ large occurring in not just America but in the world,” said the GOP leader. “And, by the way, this isn’t one person who’s done this. It’s society, it’s culture, it’s the internet. It’s the 21st century.”

“21st century technology has proven that tribalism and identity politics is effective. More to the point, which is worse, people, make money off of it,” Ryan said.

“Internet, money has proven identity politics and tribalism works. It’s politically effective. It’s morally wrong, but it’s politically effective,” he added. “What bothers me is it’s being practiced on both sides: the right and the left.”

Ryan made the phony comments and did not call out President Donald Trump directly who has probably championed identity politics. All the commander-in-chief has done is to slam institutions that criticize him. He has bashed the Justice Department and the FBI, and called the special counsel being investigated by Robert Mueller a “witch hunt.”

Trump is also prejudiced against several news organizations whose reports he terms as “fake” after they tell the truth about his administration. When those reports make him look bad, he covers his faults, and uses his position of power to defame the news organizations.

Trump has attacked all these organizations but Ryan chose to stay silent on how the Trump administration has pushed forward the tribalism and identity politics agenda.

People on Twitter were naturally not having any of Ryan’s comments.

This guy. He has zero capacity of moral leadership. He has systematically enabled a president who has pushed tribalism and identity politics and Who has seriously damaged democratic institutions. He needs to just leave the scene. https://t.co/dHNakzMMM4 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 12, 2018

You are unraveling the institutions you clain to support. You are a smug hypocrite. — CJ (@_eng_CJ) September 13, 2018

There was no one, over the past two years, better positioned to combat those things than you, dude, and your were too cowardly and craven to do it. Spare me. Empty your desk and leave. https://t.co/eKJVpWsoot — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) September 13, 2018

The capacity of Ryan to deny the reality that's right in front of his face remains remarkable to me. But only barely. Ryan, McConnel and so many other spineless Republicans have really ratcheted down my view of human nature. Sad to say. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) September 12, 2018

Ryan conceded that “the extreme partisanship and tribalism that dominates today's politics is extremely effective at turning out voters and winning elections, but said it was morally wrong” is the most Paul Ryan-esque thing ever said.



Feckless. Complicit. Coward — Timothy Kenison ?? #ProtectMueller #VoteGillum (@TimothyKenison) September 12, 2018

"It's morally wrong, but it's politically effective."

Paul Ryan refuses to admit to his complicit behavior in the insanity that is this current presidential administration. As a former Wisconsinite, as well as Janesville

Resident born and raised, I am ashamed of this imposter. — SherryLiz (@SherryLiz) September 13, 2018

Its my hope that everyone who aided and abetted this president is constantly reminded through their remaining years that in the time the country needed them most, they failed. It should haunt and follow them in all they do going forward. The damage to our country will last years. — L J (@ljohnson333) September 13, 2018

Seriously. I almost have more respect for the strong partisans who own what they’re doing. I just started teaching a class on Congress and Public Pollcy and it’s hard for me not to roll my eyes when Paul Ryan’s name comes up. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 13, 2018

Ryan’s thoughtless comments can be heard at the 24-minute mark in the video shared above.

Banner / Thumbnail : Getty Images, Mark Wilson