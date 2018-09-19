Australian Politician Submits 'It Is Ok To Be White' Motion In The Sen

The xenophobic, Islamophobic Australian senator is back in all her racist glory.

Pauline Hanson is going to move in a motion in the Senate on Thursday that “it is ok to be white”. pic.twitter.com/4hQ6PxuzL4 — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) September 19, 2018

Remember the Australian far-right senator Pauline Hanson, who pulled an incredibly Islamophobic stunt by wearing a burqa to parliament as part of her campaign to ban the long garment worn by some Muslim women?

She is back.

One Nation leader Hanson recently submitted a motion in the Senate, urging her colleagues to acknowledge “the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilization” and say “it is OK to be white”.

Yes, you read that right.

Hanson's vile motion came a day after railing against Australia's immigration policy:

“It is time we deal with our failed immigration policy, which has seen culturally separate communities establish themselves near our major cities, funded by our welfare system,” she said. “It is time to call a spade a spade. We have heavy concentrations of overseas-born near our major cities, and the patterns of settlement suggest that the past pattern of integration will not continue.”

She is not the only xenophobic politician in Australia, though.

In August, newly-appointed Queensland senator Fraser Anning had the audacity to suggest the “final solution” for what he deems is a Muslim immigration problem in the country.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images