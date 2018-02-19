Another GOP Lawmaker Quits Congress, Mostly Because Of Trump

Ryan Costello's retirement adds another name to the lengthy list of Republicans who will be leaving Congress and increases Democratic optimism for midterms.

After just two terms, Pennsylvania Congressman Ryan Costello announced this weekend he would be retiring from Congress, in large part because nothing seems to get done under President Donald Trump.

#PA06 will be moving from Toss Up to Likely Dem at @CookPolitical. https://t.co/QxTSoCtVVZ — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 25, 2018

“Whether it’s Stormy Daniels or passing an omnibus spending bill that the president threatens to veto after promising to sign, it’s very difficult to move forward in a constructive way today,” he told The Delaware County Daily Times.

Other Republicans have indicated Trump factored into their decisions to depart Congress. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona also indicated that Trump was the primary reason he was resigning, as did Pennsylvania’s Charlie Dent.

CRYSTAL BALL RATINGS CHANGE: PA-6 moves from Toss-up to Likely Democratic following Rep. Ryan Costello's (R) retirement. Clinton won district by about nine pts following court-ordered redistricting — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) March 26, 2018

Costello also said the state Supreme Court’s judgment that a Republican-drawn district map was unconstitutional would make his re-election more difficult. According to CNBC, voters in the newly-drawn district ,which replaced the gerrymandered map that was deemed unconstitutional, favored Hillary Clinton by approximately 9 percentage points in the 2016 election.

On top of the existing Democratic tilt that Costello would need to overcome, Pennsylvania demonstrated earlier this month that Democratic voters are coming out much more forcefully than in the presidential election and winning districts that had skewed heavily in favor of Trump.

Costello’s retirement holds national implications, and many news outlets have described his decision as part of a growing blue wave that is expected to sweep the nation in the November elections. Record numbers of Republicans have retired in the current election cycle. Almost 50 Republicans in both chambers of Congress will retire after this term, according to The Washington Post.

Democrats are hoping to win 24 Republican-held seats in the House during midterms, and Pennsylvania, with its redrawn electoral map, could yield significant gains and prove crucial in this effort. In response to Costello’s announcement, analysts have changed their predictions of the election’s outcome in his district from “toss-up” to “likely Democrat.”

Although voters must wait and see what happens on voting day, the mass Republican exodus certainly increases Democratic hopes of flipping the House. For now, all estimates are informed speculation, but the large number of representatives retiring will boost optimism for Democratic voters.