Pennsylvania Mayor Under Fire After Calling For Protesters To Be Hosed

The town that Karen Peconi is the mayor of is located just outside of Pittsburgh where mass protests are taking place against the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

Karen Peconi, the mayor of the Pittsburgh suburb Arnold, shared a video on her account that showed black "rioters" being sprayed with water hoses and a photo of teenage civil rights demonstrators being hosed by firefighters 55 years ago in Birmingham

Karen Peconi, mayor of Arnold, Pennsylvania, was left with no choice but to issue an apology on Wednesday after she was caught calling for violence against protesters on social media.

Screenshots from her personal Facebook page were captured in which she suggested that people protesting the police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose be “destroyed by a water cannon,” Blavity reports.

The suburban town that Peconi is the mayor of is located just outside of Pittsburgh where mass protests are taking place against the police department for fatally shooting yet another unarmed black male.

"I love this community; I would do anything for the people here. I don't take my position as mayor lightly and deeply regret the comments I made on Facebook. It was never my intention to offend anyone, and for those who I offended I am sincerely sorry," Peconi said in a statement.

Of course, she’s surely sorrier that she was caught than she is for her actions. This is evidenced by the fact that she advocated for using water hoses against activists more than once in other posts.

"I'm posting this so the authorities everywhere sees [sic] this ... bring the hoses," read another one of Peconi's Facebook posts. "They don't care about jobs for PGH ... none of them work now. That's how they can do this at 7 a.m. Very sad."

These statements do not sound like the words of someone who doesn’t have the “intention to offend anyone.” Additionally, she allegedly commented on an old picture of civil rights protesters being sprayed with water hoses and wrote, “We need one of these for tomorrow."

She made her position abundantly clear, and her half-hearted, generic apology isn’t going to wipe the slate clean.

Mayor of Arnold, Pa. facing scrutiny from city council after allegedly posting on her Facebook page that Antwon Rose protesters should be sprayed with water canons



Full report on #WTAE at 11pm pic.twitter.com/HWVYU88l8k — Beau Berman (@BeauWTAE) June 26, 2018

"I was just flabbergasted. This doesn’t concern us here in Arnold. You can take it several different ways," said Arnold City Councilman Philip McKinley. "When she said, 'Those people don’t work in the morning,' you knew what she was talking about."

McKinley then went on to state that Arnold is “predominantly African-American.”

Although Peconi's crass and insensitive posts are technically not illegal, Arnold voters have now been exposed to her true colors and will likely use their power at the polls to show her just how they feel about having racists in office.

