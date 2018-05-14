Cop Accuses Black Women Performing Community Service Of ‘Fighting’

“We are on the side of the road with your car behind ours with your lights flashing drawing attention to us in a negative way and all we were trying to do [is] serve the community.”

Here's a group pic before they got started cleaning up the highway. pic.twitter.com/TqJaZsYKzB — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 12, 2018

The list of things that you cannot do, while being African-American in President Donald Trump’s America, just keeps on increasing.

After the cops being called on a black woman for sleeping, and a white woman calling cops on a black family barbecuing, another thing you cannot do, without being questioned by an officer, while being black is: community service.

An African-American sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho, is asking the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol to issue an apology after their members were unnecessarily questioned while cleaning the Harrisburg highway as part of a community service project.

The sorority has accused a highway patrol officer of racial profiling after he asked the members to show their IDS as they were on an “Adopt A Highway” project, according to a Facebook post of one of the members on the scene, Shawna Naomi.

According to the post, an officer approached the women asking if they had been fighting and that he was responding to a call.

Add "performing community service while Black" to the list of things that make you suspicious.



This happened to my #SGRho sorors in Harrisburg, PA this morning. Though they weren't harmed (Thank God!) the fact that the officer asked for their IDs is telling. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WsmMcA8O0N — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 12, 2018

He later contradicted himself saying he “called in” the incident after watching the women working on the highway.

He asked for IDs, despite the women wearing their sorority colors, carrying trash bags and pointing to a sign that explained their community service project.

After the officer ran their IDs, he changed stance and thanked the women for their service.

Naomi further explained that when she called out the officer for the unnecessary need to ask for IDs, he swiftly replied that they could have just refused.

Naomi further talks about racial profiling and how this incident could have ended in a very different way had they actually chose not to show IDs.

“The fact is, in this day and time of systematic racism if we didn’t humble ourselves and fully cooperate with you, this interaction could have gone another way. You say we didn’t have to give you our IDs but really was it a choice?” Naomi said, according to the post. “We are on the side of the road with your car behind ours with your lights flashing drawing attention to us in a negative way and all we were trying to do [is] serve the community.”

Sigma Gamma Rho issued an official statement via Instagram, asking the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol to issue an apology.

