Dogs Rescued After Breeder Debarked Them With ‘Pipe-Like’ Objects

More than a dozen dogs were reportedly removed from a Pennsylvania property after animal advocates received word about an unlicensed breeder debarking some of the animals by repeatedly forcing an object down their throats.

Upon receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, the state’s animal welfare group, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said it went to the home in Quarryville and found a debarked adult female husky along with two other adult dogs who were devocalized sometime in the past.

“The manner in which these dogs were devocalized is concerning on many levels, not the least of which is that it is illegal,” Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s director of humane law enforcement, said in a statement.

“These animals were debarked because it was a nuisance, and the inhumane manner in which the act was carried out can carry a felony charge,” Wilson added. “We will continue our investigation and press charges to the fullest extent allowed by the law in an effort to ensure this never happens again.”

Current state law doesn’t allow devocalization of dogs, also known as debarking, unless it is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia, said Gillian Kocher, spokeswoman for the PSPCA.

The officers who seized the canines from the breeder brought them to the organization’s Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and treated. The dogs included 10 puppies and five adults.

Unfortunately, the rescue came in a little too late for three of the seized dogs, as they already have had their vocal chords damaged after a “pipe-type object” was reportedly rammed down their throats.

“They were actually debarked by pushing a pipe-type object down the throat multiple times to damage the vocal cords,” Kocher said.

Three adult dogs who were found to have undergone the procedure included a Siberian husky named Rosella and two Doberman Pinschers. The rest were: a pregnant German shepherd along with the puppies including seven 4-week-old Dobermans, two 6-week-old Dobermans and one 3-month-old Siberian husky.

According to the center’s spokeswoman, some of the dogs were in foster care and will probably be put up for adoption.

As of yet, the identity of the breeder who is responsible for cruelly silencing the animals hasn’t been disclosed. However, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said they were working with the SPCA to determine the charges the suspect will face.

