Trump’s Deployment of 2000 Guards On Border Will Cost $182M

President Donald Trump is throwing massive amounts of money and manpower at the border.

It seems President Donald Trump will do whatever it takes to keep immigrants of the country — be it seeking an exorbitant amount ($25 billion) to build his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall or deploying National Guard troops on the border. Regardless of the cost, it appears he wants to do it all.

Since securing the funds to build the wall wasn’t an easy task, the Trump administration moved to plan B in order to keep immigrants out of the country: deploy 4,000 troops there.

According to Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, sending 2,000 National Guard troops to the Mexican border will cost about $182 million through the end of the fiscal year.

The money will reportedly come from maintenance and military personnel accounts.

“These are funds that are for training and so we’ll use them, but at this time there are no concerns,” she said.

The Defense Department received an official request from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide support by providing 2,100 of the 4,000 troops for the mission.

CBP apparently doesn’t care much about the staggering amount associated with the deployment, since it has already filed a second request requiring the department to send out the remaining 1,900 troops.

The Pentagon is considering the agency’s request, one source said.

The idea of placing the force on the border was an unsurprising move for Trump, who got frustrated when Congress provided only $1.6 billion for the wall instead of the $25 billion the administration sought.

However, the commander-in-chief was long from giving up on his beloved wall — hence he turned to the Pentagon and suggested its budget is big enough to spare some amount for the construction of the wall. This resulted in Defense Secretary James Mattis authorizing up to 4,000 National Guard troops to be sent to the border in Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona.

The Democratic governors of these states aren’t too fond of the mission, as they believe it stems from Trump’s personal agenda instead of concerns for national security.

Trump has said the troops will secure the southern border until the wall is built, however Mattis’ order authorizes their deployment till Sept. 30.

Whatever the case, the fact is that funds that could have been invested in something way more productive are being spent on Trump’s mission to stop immigrants from entering the country.

Read More US Officials Won't Allow Caravan Of Migrants To Apply For Asylum

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez