Americans Can Lose Their Jobs If They Can't Pay Back Student Loans

by
Alice Salles
People in 20 states are losing their means to work or get to work because they’re falling behind on student loan payments, so they are making drastic decisions.

 

 

The student loan debt crisis goes deeper than we might think. Because to folks in at least 19 states across America, defaulting on their loans means losing the capacity to make a living.

But that’s not the only problem people having trouble paying their loans face. In South Dakota, individuals behind on their payment can lose their driver’s licenses. As a result, they often have a hard time actually getting to work.

According to The New York Times, government agencies in several states are allowed to seize state-issued licenses from residents if they do not pay their student loans. With the number of people with student loan debt on the rise, that means that creditors are becoming more ruthless in their search for these individuals.

As such, nurses, lawyers, firefighters, barbers, massage therapists, psychologists, teachers, real estate brokers, and many others are losing their ability to work.

The practice of allowing the state to go after people who are behind on payments dates back to the 1980s in some states. The idea was originally meant to serve as a strong incentive for individuals to stay current on their payments.

But as the cost of obtaining a college degree went up, it became harder for some folks to make ends meet. And as people find themselves having to forego paying rent to make their student loan payments, it has become nearly impossible to keep up.

 

 

Once The New York Times piece on this subject went live, the subject became a hot topic on Twitter, where users showed their disbelief in the system.

Many pointed out that it’s quite absurd to suspend someone’s professional license over debt. Others urged legislators to change this situation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As we all know, many laws currently on the books make no sense and actually end up hurting more than helping those in need.

If you live in a state where this is a policy, contacting your state representative, either through email or phone call, to ask that this matter is addressed could be a great first step toward changing this reality locally.

