Americans Donate Frequent Flyer Miles To Reunite Migrant Families

Millions of frequent flyer miles have been donated after a woman tweeted that she had just used her miles to reunite a 3-year-old boy with his father.

My husband travels a lot. Downside: he's gone a lot. Upside: frequent flyer miles. We just used some to fly a 3-yr-old and his dad, who had been separated at the border, from Michigan (where the son had been taken) to their extended family. DM me if you have miles to donate. — Beth Wilensky (@bethwilensky) August 6, 2018

A Michigan woman has sparked a movement to reunite asylum seekers with their children by donating her frequent flyer miles.

Beth Wilensky, a law school professor from Ann Arbor, Michigan, donated her frequent flyer miles to Michigan Support Circle, a group committed to reuniting the families separated by President Donald Trump’s cruel and racist zero tolerance immigration policy.

In a tweet, Wilensky encouraged others to donate their miles as well and even suggested another organization called Miles 4 Migrants.

Miles 4 Migrants helps to reunite refugees all over the world, and at least 3.6 million miles have been donated since Wilensky’s tweet. More than 5.8 million frequent flyer miles have been donated to the organization since it began in 2016.

The organization is also accepting financial donations in lieu of frequent flyer miles to help reunite the families.

Unfortunately, there are still at least 559 children that have not been reunited with their families. At least 138 of those children have not been given back because their parents were already deported or their whereabouts are unknown.

BREAKING: Trump administration says of 2,551 migrant kids 559 *still* separated from parents.



386 have parents *already* deported.



They've heard from parents of 299 in last week.



They don't have info *at all* for parents of 26.



They still haven't filed a plan to reunite any. pic.twitter.com/UBH0wJcLbn — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) August 9, 2018

People should not have to use their frequent flyer miles to combat terrible immigration policy.



People should not have to donate paid vacation to supplement the lack of paid maternity leave.



This is bullshit. https://t.co/0LTNeY1gHA — guillermo. (@willtbh) August 7, 2018

Trump’s immigration policy is resulting in people never seeing their kids again.

“The reality is, for every parent who is not located, there will be a permanently orphaned child, and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration,” said U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw.

It is a shame that good Samaritans have to do the job of the inept government responsible for, essentially, kidnapping these children. The fact that there is still no plan to reunite these kids is a permanent stain on America that will join the rest of the country’s foul injustices. Those who continue to support the Trump administration will forever be complicit in acts against humanity.

