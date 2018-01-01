People Who Have Likened Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler

Here's a quick rundown of critics who have compared the Republican presidential front-runner to the genocidal Nazi leader.

Billionaire business mogul Donald Trump’s swift ascent to the Republican throne over the past few months, and his unabashedly bigoted rhetoric against everyone who is not white, Christian or born in this country, has increasingly drawn comparisons with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

As many have pointed out, the similarities between the two are uncanny. So much so, that even the Republican presidential candidate’s fans can’t tell the difference between him and the genocidal German leader, whose murderous legacy will never be forgotten.

Take a look at some prominent personalities who have likened the former reality TV star to Hitler — along with their reasons to do so — in the video above.

Recommended: Trump’s Plans For Muslims Would Probably Delight Hitler