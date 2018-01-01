People Who Have Likened Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler

by
editors
Here's a quick rundown of critics who have compared the Republican presidential front-runner to the genocidal Nazi leader.

Billionaire business mogul Donald Trump’s swift ascent to the Republican throne over the past few months, and his unabashedly bigoted rhetoric against everyone who is not white, Christian or born in this country, has increasingly drawn comparisons with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

As many have pointed out, the similarities between the two are uncanny. So much so, that even the Republican presidential candidate’s fans can’t tell the difference between him and the genocidal German leader, whose murderous legacy will never be forgotten.

Take a look at some prominent personalities who have likened the former reality TV star to Hitler — along with their reasons to do so  in the video above.

Recommended: Trump’s Plans For Muslims Would Probably Delight Hitler

Tags:
adolf hitler bill maher donald trump germany glenn beck gop hate speech immigration islamophobia nazism news racism reality tv star republicans video videos
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.