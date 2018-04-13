Ivanka Is Sadly Unqualified To Represent US At Peru Business Summit

“Ivanka Trump doesn’t speak Spanish, doesn’t have foreign policy experience, and doesn’t have a full security clearance.”

Ivanka© Trump® has been dispatched to Lima, Peru for the Summit of the Americas. Daddy’s Little Diplomat™ is excited to show off her vast geopolitical info from a Wiki page and use all the words in her Spanish vocabulary. Both of them. “Buenos dias!"pic.twitter.com/8XdQUfR4DB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 13, 2018

Ivanka Trump is attending a conference that her father President Donald Trump canceled his appearance at.

It was left up to Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to step in and fill in the shoes of the president at the Summit of the Americas.

Despite having no diplomatic experience and no knowledge of the language, Ivanka is doing her best to seem qualified. She even learned two Spanish words.

"Buenos dias!" she said in one clip. "I am here in Lima, Peru, for the Summit of the Americas conference, and I am really excited about my first stop, which is the Lima Stock Exchange, where I am going to meet with some incredible women business leaders from right here in Peru."

But social media users have suggested Ivanka Trump is acting like a fake secretary of state.

Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition resisting the president, posted a video that the first daughter posted on social media saying, “Here she is, our new Secretary of State, @IvankaTrump repping us in Peru. This is an international disgrace. Congress didn’t confirm her for the gig. She isn’t qualified. Has zero true diplomatic experience,” Dworkin tweeted. “America is a laughingstock.”

Here she is, our new Secretary of State, @IvankaTrump repping us in Peru. This is an international disgrace. Congress didn’t confirm her for the gig. She isn’t qualified. Has zero true diplomatic experience. America is a laughingstock. #TrumpResign #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/0tbBBjIiEN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 13, 2018

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) also tweeted:

“Ivanka Trump doesn’t speak Spanish, doesn’t have foreign policy experience, and doesn’t have a full security clearance. Why is she representing the United States at an international summit in Peru?”

Ivanka Trump doesn’t speak Spanish, doesn’t have foreign policy experience, and doesn’t have a full security clearance. Why is she representing the United States at an international summit in Peru?https://t.co/Jh7DRX4j9U — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 13, 2018

According to most people, the White House dispatched fake Secretary of State Ivanka Trump to the Summit of the Americas in Peru and they were not happy about it.

You have no reason to be there! Why are you representing the state department? You do not have an official role and you don’t even have a security clearance!!!! — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) April 12, 2018

Why? Why is the daughter of the president repping us in Peru? Why is the daughter of a US president (with ABSOLUTELY no foreign policy education or experience) in the government at all? https://t.co/lV6xdnYQWA — janeshort (@jeanthorpe) April 13, 2018

Ivanka is in Peru. She's accused of being fake secretary of state. She is attending a conference Trump canceled earlier. She has no security clearance. Another disgrace — RondaRL ?????? (@ronda_rl) April 14, 2018

@Comey has a security clearance. How about fake Secretary of State, @IvankaTrump, and that crook son-in-law, Kushner? — Trina (@RedVinoPlease) April 13, 2018

That's silly! Ivanka is the Secretary of Photo Ops! She poses as a scientist, as a Secretary of State, as a woman who supports other woman, etc. Here she is acting like a fake Vice-President. pic.twitter.com/owba3p89yL — Heidi (@ProfHeidi) April 14, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci