© REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Ivanka Is Sadly Unqualified To Represent US At Peru Business Summit

by
Sidra Javed
“Ivanka Trump doesn’t speak Spanish, doesn’t have foreign policy experience, and doesn’t have a full security clearance.”

 

Ivanka Trump is attending a conference that her father President Donald Trump canceled his appearance at.

It was left up to Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to step in and fill in the shoes of the president at the Summit of the Americas.

Despite having no diplomatic experience and no knowledge of the language, Ivanka is doing her best to seem qualified. She even learned two Spanish words.

"Buenos dias!" she said in one clip. "I am here in Lima, Peru, for the Summit of the Americas conference, and I am really excited about my first stop, which is the Lima Stock Exchange, where I am going to meet with some incredible women business leaders from right here in Peru."

But social media users have suggested Ivanka Trump is acting like a fake secretary of state.

Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition resisting the president, posted a video that the first daughter posted on social media saying, “Here she is, our new Secretary of State, @IvankaTrump repping us in Peru. This is an international disgrace. Congress didn’t confirm her for the gig. She isn’t qualified. Has zero true diplomatic experience,” Dworkin tweeted. “America is a laughingstock.”

 

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) also tweeted:

“Ivanka Trump doesn’t speak Spanish, doesn’t have foreign policy experience, and doesn’t have a full security clearance. Why is she representing the United States at an international summit in Peru?”

 

According to most people, the White House dispatched fake Secretary of State Ivanka Trump to the Summit of the Americas in Peru and they were not happy about it.

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Ivanka Gets A Lesson In Health And Nutrition By Retired General

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tags:
first daughter ivanka trump nepotism news peru president donald trump president trump secretary of state trump trump administration
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.