Disturbing Video Shows Bear Forced to Present Soccer Ball In Russia

PETA claimed the bear cubs are electrocuted, beaten and burned with cigarette butts during training, with their teeth and claws being cruelly removed.

The distasteful act of a bear being forced to present the ball at a third-tier Russian soccer match has been bashed as inhumane around the world.

The bear Tim, stood on his hind legs and clapped; the video of the stunt went viral. Tim was made to wear a muzzle during the entirety of this act.

Forcing wild animals to do unnatural stunts for the purpose of entertainment is not only cruel, it is also extremely dangerous.

The bear was forced to interact with the referee in front of a noisy soccer stadium crowd.

Brian da Cal, country director of Four Paws UK also warned about the impact on animals from performing such tricks. According to him, such “unnatural” behavior causes a great amount of stress that can lead to physical and psychological damage.

"While some supposedly find this depressing scene 'entertaining' there is nothing at all light-hearted about this kind of abuse. Bears are wild animals and as such have very specific and complex needs. Being chained up, muzzled and forced to perform unnatural acts in front of large, rowdy crowds of people causes tremendous stress and can have an untold impact on these animals, both psychological and physical,” he explained.

What’s even more heart wrenching, is the cruel measures taken to supposedly “tame” these wild animal.

According to People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), bears are not “willing” performers, therefore, they are subjected inhumane behavior like separating cubs from their mothers and chaining their necks to teach them to balance on hind legs.

You'll never visit a circus with animals again after watching this. pic.twitter.com/4M8le9XAaS — PETA (@peta) July 1, 2017

Despite the horrifying acts against them, the idea of using wild animals for entertainment poses a significant threat. Many a times, videos show animals turning on their trainers, resulting in horrendous injuries that may result in fatalities.

PETA also stated fortunately such cases of animal cruelty have significantly dropped; there are still regions that are prevalent in such practices.

Tim’s video garnered a lot of backlash on Twitter with people calling the video “terrible” and “sad.”

So so wrong- take notice- Animals are not ours to use for entertainment ?? — Andrée & Boo Boo (@Glouc123) April 19, 2018

Nothing about those stunts by wild animals is amusing. That's why I never liked such events as circuses, Sea World, dog & horse racing, or animals kept in cages. Sad ????#BeKindToAnimals #RespectWildlife#Compassion — Liz (@Charmed246) April 19, 2018

Poor deprived, abused, bear. This animal needs to get to a sanctuary. — Louise Proulx (@Louisepru) April 19, 2018

And then they wonder why these animals sometimes turn on them.... — Dana G (@ChickieDeeRN) April 19, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: FC Angusht/Handout via REUTERS