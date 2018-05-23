'Fox & Friends' Host Says Kim 'Wants A Photo With The US President'

“[He] probably wants some normalization. Let’s give it to him if we can make the world safer,” said co-host.

“Fox & Friends” was discussing the upcoming meeting of President Donald Trump with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un when a contributor made a disastrous comment about the North Korean leader.

The panel co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked contributors the possible reason why Kim agreed to meet the U.S. president.

That is when Pete Hegseth, weekend co-host of the show and friend of Trump, said Kim agreed because he “wants a picture with the American president.”

“He wants a picture with the American president. The sanctions are having massive effect there, there's no doubt … And I think there's probably a point at which the guy who wants to meet with Dennis Rodman and loves NBA basketball and loves Western pop culture, probably doesn't love being the guy that has to murder his people all day long,” said Hegseth.

The contributor added, “[He] probably wants some normalization. Let’s give it to him if we can make the world safer," he concluded.

The idea normalizing a dictator who has executed over 300 people since coming to power is downright absurd.

The North Korean leader came into power in 2011. Since then until 2016, he has ordered the killing of 340 people. 140 of those who were executed were from the country’s military or were government officers.

Kim is also accused of killing his estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam who was assassinated when two women reportedly attacked him with a poison-tinged cloth in the Malaysian airport.

The historic summit is scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

However, Trump casted doubt on the meeting and said there was a substantial chance his summit with Kim Jong Un would not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns the leader is not committed to denuclearization.

“If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later. It may not work out for June 12,” said Trump

The comments by the president came after the hermit kingdom abruptly changed its tone when Pyongyang suggested the summit could be canceled if it was pushed toward “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”

If the summit is called off or fails, it would be a major blow to what Trump supporters hope will be the biggest diplomatic achievement of his presidency.

