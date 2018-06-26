Restaurant Co-Owner Posts Offensive Meme Mocking Separated Families

The image had a text at the top that read, “I don’t want you to take away my child” and the text at the bottom said, “Well then, don’t become an illegal alien sneaking across our border.”

This is Peter Malek. He owns the Holiday Club in Uptown. He’s also a racist. Stop by and say hello. BYOB pic.twitter.com/nmEqNUrdlc — R.?.D (@ChicagoRADicals) June 26, 2018

A restaurant co-owner in Chicago, Illinois, is under fire after he posted an anti-immigrant meme mocking the plight of those who were ripped apart under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Peter Malek, co-owner of Chicago’s Holiday Club posted an image that showed a woman and a Mexican flag pasted behind her. The image had a text at the top that read, “I don’t want you to take away my child” and the text at the bottom said, “Well then, don’t become an illegal alien sneaking across our border.”

Malek posted the image on his Facebook page. However, the insensitive post instantly got viral where people not only criticized him but also called for a boycott of the restaurant.

After widespread criticism, the co-owner deactivated his Facebook account. However, by then screenshots of the meme were all over social media.

The restaurant also released a statement in wake of the incident and said Malek’s “resignation is forthcoming.”

“Please rest assured that the Holiday Club and the majority of its ownership does not support the postings of Peter Malek. It was with great shock to us to learn and see this horrid opinion aired. We are working diligently to resolve the issue at hand and the resignation and separation of Peter Malek from Holiday Club is forthcoming,” read the statement.

In another picture that was circulated online showed the co-owner wearing a jacket that had a SS badge which is commonly worn Nazis.

Facebook users criticized the Malek’s insensitive behavior.

“Nice deflection, though no one actually buys it. Cheers to you for trying to sell bulls**** anyways! You can probably host KKK meetings to make up for the loss of business. Hope the memes were worth it,” wrote a user.

While another one said, “At the end of the day if this person is an owner of your establishment then he is a reflection of your establishment! This mediocre response is not sufficient and should not be accepted!”

Under the inhumane “zero-tolerance” policy, at least 2,500 children have been separated from their parents. Although Trump caved into the mounting political pressure and ended the family separations policy, thousands of families still remain apart and their future is still in limbo.

Instead of realizing that how serious the situation is and standing up against the brutal policy, Malek chose to spread his hate-filled views on social media. The move is condemnable and the co-owner must be reprimanded for that.

Read More Jeff Sessions Thinks Ripping Children Away From Families Is Hilarious

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Loren Elliott