Trump Adviser: ‘There Is A Special Place In Hell For Justin Trudeau'

After a top White House adviser lashed out at Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau as “amateurish” and “sophomoric” for a news conference he gave at the G7 summit, Trump’s trade adviser is following suit.

President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and criticized the Canadian prime minister. The criticism came after host Chris Wallace asked him about Trudeau’s comments.

“There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door. And that's what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That's what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One,” he said.

The adviser added that Trump was courteous enough to travel to Canada despite the fact that he had “bigger things on plate” than the summit. With the comment, Navarro was possibly referring to Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“He did him a favor. And he was even willing to sign that socialist communique, and what did Trudeau do as soon as the plane took off from Canadian airspace? Trudeau stuck our President in the back,” he added.

The U.S.-Canada spat escalated when at a news conference, Trudeau said Canada would take retaliatory measures next month in response to Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

“It would be with regret but it would be with absolute clarity and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones that the Americans have unjustly applied to us,” said Trudeau.

Subsequently, Trump said he had instructed his representatives not to endorse a joint communique put out by the Group of Seven leaders after what he called Trudeau’s “false statements” at a news conference.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” the president tweeted.

