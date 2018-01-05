Philadelphia DA Introduces Justice Reforms Of Historic Proportions

“If you are seeking a sentence of 3 years incarceration, state on the record that the cost to the taxpayer will be $126,000.00 if not more and explain why you believe the cost is justified,”

DA Larry Krasner says he will instruct prosecutors to specify the cost of imprisoning a defendant. "A dollar spent in incarceration should be worth it." pic.twitter.com/DXthh63tdf — Chris Palmer (@cs_palmer) March 15, 2018

Former civil rights attorney and newly-sworn in Philadelphia district attorney is fulfilling his past promises and is breaking barriers by rejecting unfair policies of criminal injustice.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner recently issued a memo to officially formalize historic policies to “to end mass incarcerations and bring balance back to sentencing.” The move is no less than a complete revolution as it dismisses bigoted systems that have been in practice for years.

The memo directs prosecutors to stop prosecuting possession of marijuana regardless of the weight. They were also instructed not to charge sex workers fewer than three convictions with any crime.

Current cases in the works against sex workers were also told to be dropped and workers with more than three convictions were told to be referred to special diversionary court.

The memo also directed attorneys to begin those plea deals at the bottom end of the available range of time that can be served and to stop those that with the highest possible sentencing.

Moreover, in cases where as a sentence for a crime less than 24 months are available, attorneys should consider house arrest or diversion programs in order to avoid incarceration.

Prosecutors were further asked to calculate the cost of every single person sentenced to a crime in the state. The memo observed the financial cost of incarcerating one person costs $42,000-$60,000 annually to the taxpayer.

Krasner’s memo also reminded district attorneys the state’s county incarcerates approximately 6,000 people every year which costs around $360 million. It states that the cost of unnecessary incarceration was currently more per year than the beginning salary of a teacher, fire fighter or a social worker.

“If you are seeking a sentence of 3 years incarceration, state on the record that the cost to the taxpayer will be $126,000.00 (3 x $42,000.00) if not more and explain why you believe the cost is justified,” read the memo.

The district attorney also directed prosecutors to give no probation after incarceration or no more than a 12-month probationary period.

Philadelphia has the highest incarceration rate in the Northeast and an arrest rate double that of other big cities.

After just three months of assuming office, Krasner fired 31 prosecutors from the district attorney’s office as they were not committed to the sweeping changes he was about to introduce. He also released a list of officers from the states police department who were considered unreliable as a witness.

