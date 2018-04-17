Penn Republican Calls Fellow Democrat ‘A Lying Homosexual’

This was not the first incident which saw Metcalfe resorting to homophobic name calling; he previously called homosexuality, “immoral behavior.”

The ever notorious Pennsylvania state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R) resorted to name calling —and worse— in a seething Facebook post aimed at his fellow Democrats.

This particular outburst from the openly homophobic Republican came after fellow Democrat State Representative Chris Rabb filed a complaint against him saying that he threatened him after a divisive meeting last week of the House's state government committee. It is headed by Metcalfe.

The two got into an argument after Rabb complained about last minute changes made to a bill. Metcalfe allegedly told him, “We'd have a very different conversation on the street."

However, Metcalfe took the matter to Facebook, calling Rabb “another lying Philadelphia Liberal Democrat Legislator.”

The social media tirade was not just limited to Rabb. In the post, Metcalfe called Rep. Brian Sims a “lying homosexual.” Sims is Philadelphia’s first openly gay elected state legislator.

Metcalfe maintained his homophobic comments in an interview in which he said he talked about Sims’ sexual orientation because it is “immoral behavior.”

Sims shot back at the Republican with a tweet referring to an iconic “Mean Girls” moment. The tweet includes the “burn book” from mean girls which was used in the movie to write insults about students.

My most infamously bigoted colleague, Rep. Daryl Metcalfe took to his “burn book” to attack my colleagues of color and myself call me a “lying homosexual.” I could use your help as I go up against this type of blatant homophobia and bigotry in the Capital. https://t.co/Oc7iLDN2qt pic.twitter.com/FVC4dBgbuY — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 20, 2018

Later in a Facebook post, Sims called Metcalfe a “racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, bigot.” He also asked his Republican colleague be removed from his post as the chairman of the state government committee.

Metcalfe’s dispute with Sims is nothing out of the ordinary. The two have repeatedly been involved in spats on and off social media platforms.

In 2013, Metcalfe prevented Sims from speaking about same-sex marriages, saying it would be against “God’s word.”

“His talking about that on the House floor would have been an open rebellion against Almighty God and God’s word, against God’s law. And as a Christian, if I would have sat there and been silent, it would have violated my conscience because of my beliefs as a Christian,” Metcalfe said.

In July 2017, Metcalfe posted a video titled “The Ignorant Left,” in which he claimed Sims called him an “ignorant racist bigot.” He did not use his name rather calling him a “crimson-faced and emotionally unhinged” lawmaker.

In December 2017, Metcalfe was again criticized for homophobic behavior when he blasted his Democratic colleague Matt Bradford for merely touching his arm to make a point.

“Look, I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife, I love my wife. I don’t like men, as you might. But stop touching me all the time,” Metcalfe said.

In his latest Facebook rant, Metcalfe went back to the incident and accused Bradford of touching him “40 times” in attempt to “provoke” him.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pennsylvania House of Representatives