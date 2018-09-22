Canadian Leader Claims $58 Per Week Is Enough To Feed A Family Of 3

According to several estimates, an average Canadian family spends from anywhere between $108 (C$140) to $117 (C$230) per week on food.

#PhilippeCouillard should demonstrate how to feed his OWN family on $75 a week. In Quebec City or Montreal.



That's about $10.70 per day, or about $1.19 per meal per person. — TweetyWeety (@TweetyThings1) September 22, 2018

Quebec Liberal leader Phillipe Couillard was slammed for making some absurd claims.

In an interview, Couillard told a radio station that an average Canadian family of three people can survive on a budget of $58 (C$75) for a week – it can’t.

He furthered his delusion, claiming this can be made possible if people keep an eye out on bargains. He said this wasn’t an ideal budget but he has seen families who still manage to eat for a week with the limited budget.

But Coulliard’s claims are factually incorrect because on an average a Canadian family of four spends around $9268 (C$12,000) on food annually. As per several estimates, families spend anywhere from $108 (C$140) to$117 (C$230) per week on food.

The leader who is fighting to be the premier of the province in the midst of a challenging election was bashed by his political opponents for not knowing the price of groceries and being “disconnected from reality.”

Manon Massé, a spokesperson for the left-wing Quebec Solidaire party, said his comments were "an insult to all the families who tightened their belts for his balanced budget."

One of the authors of Canada's Food Price Report also explained how $58 per week won’t be enough to feed a family of three people.

However, Coulliard is adamant his claims were right.

"No, I said the truth," Couillard said. "The question was, 'Is it feasible?' Yes it's feasible. I know people who do that. Is it good? No."

This isn’t for the first time for a political leader to fumble on a question relating to groceries.

In 1992, George H. W. Bush was slammed for not knowing how much a gallon of milk cost while attending a grocers' convention. In 2013, former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron said he would prefer baking home-made loaves – making it evident he didn’t know anything about the cost of a pint of milk or loaf of bread.

