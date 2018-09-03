Duterte, Who Compared Himself To Hitler, Now Calls Hitler ‘Insane’

“I could not imagine a country obeying an insane leader, and I could not ever fathom the spectacle of the human being going into a killing spree, murdering old men, women and children.”

Watch: Parts of President Duterte’s brief message at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/rvPPbi1VNT — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) September 3, 2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once gleefully talked about killing 3 million drug suspects, called Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “insane” for the genocide of 6 million Jews.

The comments came during Duterte’s visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem as part of his official visit to Israel. The despot was accompanied by two Holocaust survivors who sought asylum in Philippines during World War II and currently live in Israel.

Duterte, who is infamous for his profane-laden outbursts that promote violence, spoke respectfully during the memorial, stating a tragedy like the Holocaust should never be repeated.

“There is always a lesson to learn: that despots and leaders who show insanity, they should be disposed of at the first instance,” he said. “I could not imagine a country obeying an insane leader, and I could not ever fathom the spectacle of the human being going into a killing spree, murdering old men, women and children. I hope this will not happen again.”

The words seem like Duterte is speaking about himself, considering the human rights abuses the despotic president pushed for in his own country. They also ring of hypocrisy considering he compared himself to the Nazi leader two years ago while he was campaigning for his drug war.

“Hitler massacred 3 million Jews... there’s 3 million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them,” he said during an address.

He later apologized for the comments, saying it was not his intention to demean the memory of Jews murdered during World War II. But he has not turned down his violent, hate-filled rhetoric in the least.

Since he came to power, the Philippines’ president has promised to “kill all” of the country’s criminals, especially those involved in the drug trade. And he has followed through.

Over the past year, Duterte’s brutal crackdown on Philippines’ drug trade has claimed more than 7,600 lives. He also bragged about his notorious so-called vigilante group (which mostly comprised of teenagers of questionable morals) for the extrajudicial killing of 1,700 suspects while he was mayor in the southern city of Davao.

“If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful,” he infamously said.

His war on drugs has also claimed a lot of minors — many among them as young as 4 and 5.

In 2017, he called on Congress to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9, giving the police the freedom target “suspects” of all ages. The president believes school-age thieves and drug runners ought to be “taught responsibility.”

If all the Duterte’s aforementioned actions and comments are taken into account, may be Duterte should “dispose” himself “at the first instant,” as he himself advocates.

Read More Philippines To Deport 71-Year-Old Nun For Taking Stand Against Duterte

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool