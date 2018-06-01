Alabama Musician Threatens To Shoot Immigrants Families On Facebook

“I’ll tell ya what I’ll volunteer to shoot their a**es when they approach the border. Problem solved. No more illegal f**ks coming in here. Period.”

Another day, another story about bigotry. This time, an Alabama musician blatantly spewed hatred against undocumented immigrants in a Facebook post.

Phillip McCain was kicked out from his band after he volunteered to kill immigrants approaching the border because all he cares for is American kids and the American families. Believing that killing undocumented immigrants, who are already suffering because of President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy, is ignorant and senseless.

But McCain apparently did not consider this even once before sending death threats to innocent immigrants on social media.

“I’ll tell ya what I’ll volunteer to shoot their a**es when they approach the border. Problem solved. No more illegal f**ks coming in here. Period,” he posted on Facebook.

Trump had to put an end to the draconian measures of separating immigrant families after the world condemned the appalling policy. However, McCain wanted the world to know how inhumane he was.

“I don’t give a s**t about them, their kids, their s**tty life or asylum,” he posted. “I care about American kids and American families. You’ve got to be a complete idiot to not get it, but then again we are talking about the libtard agenda. Liberalism is a mental disorder and I’m damn sure glad that I’m not dumb s**t.”

He later removed the post but it was too late. People slammed the musician for his racist behavior and took screenshots. His Facebook account was deactivated after several social media complains.

The manager at Pablo’s Restaurante & Cantina in Birmingham, where McCain was supposed to perform, canceled his show after the threatening post.

“I’m an immigrant myself, I’m from Indonesia and I work in the Mexican restaurant here, and I’m doing the booking for the restaurant,” said restaurant manager Putu Primanta. “Our clientele is from many different backgrounds and I was afraid it was going to hurt our business. I’m just here trying to make a living and be friends with everybody.”

But the musician refused to apologize for his racist behavior, putting his career on the line.

“I lost my job in my band Buck Wild, roughly $3,000 [in concert bookings], and I’ve lost three solo gigs already, and that’s all for voicing my opinion, and yes, it was harsh, but it was just an opinion. I really just meant that I would protect America’s border at any cost,” he said. “That’s what I should have said, and now I’m completely screwed.” McCain added.

Apparently, he fails to recognize that making death threats is not an opinion – it is a crime.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Stephanie Keith