Man Crashes Plane In His Own House After Fighting With Wife

The medical evacuation pilot took a plane that belonged to his employer, only to attack his wife who was in the house along with their 17-year-old son.

A professional pilot died after crashing the plane in his own house. He did this on purpose after getting in a fight with his wife, and in the end he was the one who lost his life.

Duane Youd and his wife were not the happiest couple and were taking marriage guidance. However, things took a very negative turn after police arrested the 47-year-old pilot for domestic abuse. The couple was out for a talk to smooth things out in their toxic relationship but got in a fight after drinking; that’s when Youd reportedly assaulted her. He was arrested after witnesses told the police the pilot was assaulting his wife.

According to the online court records, the pilot agreed to attend marriage and family counseling sessions for six months along with his wife as part of a plea agreement that he signed after he was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct on April 8.

However, after being bailed out this time, Youd did something really horrible.

Youd crashed the plane in his £500,000 home in Payson, Utah late at night. Experts believe his action was deliberate.

Thankfully, his wife and son were unharmed. But he died in the wreckage himself.

Disturbing video shows the house burning up in flames.

According to Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval, the pilot took off from the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport which is almost 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of his house. He then flew the aircraft directly to his neighborhood and smashed the plane in his own property.

Other homes and power lines could have been disrupted, but the plane crash barely missed them.

Domestic abuse is a serious problem in the country and yet, only a little over half of the cases are reported to the authorities, and still the abuser can go to horrible lengths just to hurt the other person.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Utah County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters