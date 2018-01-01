Pilot Whale Dies In Thailand After Eating Over 80 Plastic Bags

Despite being treated for five days by rescuers, the male pilot whale died. An autopsy discovered the whale’s digestive system had 17 pounds of plastic.

One of the greatest threats to marine life is plastic pollution. And humans don’t seem to care much as they keep disposing plastic waste in the ocean, destroying sea life.

Thailand is a major user of plastic bag – and its marine life has to pay a deadly price for it.

Just recently, a male pilot whale was discovered in a canal in the country’s southern province of Songkhla, Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said. The rescuers tried saving the endangered species but the mammal died despite being nursed for five days after throwing up five plastic bags during rescue attempts.

An autopsy of the dead whale revealed the animal’s stomach had over 80 bags of plastic in it. Those bags weighed over 17 pounds.

According to Thai officials, the whale confused the plastic bags with food and kept eating them.

According to the Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the country trashes the sea annually with over 1 million tons of garbage. Almost 300 marine animals including sea turtles, whales and dolphins die in the waters of Thailand after consuming plastic thrown in the sea.

This stat only makes one thing clear. Mankind is one cruel species. The only thing people need to do to keep marine life healthy is stop using plastic bags.

And even though many people have tried effortlessly to stop this problem, by recycling or banning single use plastic bags, the problem still persists.

When people throw plastic in the water it doesn’t just go away, it doesn’t dissolve. That’s the problem with plastic – it stays forever. The plastic debris breaks into micro plastics and harm marine animals and the ocean in general.

In April, a sperm whale died on the coast of southern Spain after ingesting a huge amount of trash. The sea mammal had swallowed 64 pounds of plastic. An autopsy discovered plastic bags, fishing nets, ropes and even a drum inside the whale’s stomach and intestines.

According to a study published in 2014, over 5 trillion pieces of trash are floating in oceans of the world.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters