Piñata Maker Hangs Black Figures From Porch Roof

A piñata maker in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is facing backlash after he hung black figures by strings from the porch roof of his home. The view was horrifying to say the least.

Victor Chavarria, a Mexican immigrant, said in his defense that the figures were piñatas that he had made for a multi-racial wedding. He added that they were freshly painted and he hung them so they could dry faster.

He was reportedly making piñatas for a wedding with a black groom, Latina bride and the bridesmaids who are black, Latina and white. The figures Chavarria hung in the porch was the first batch of the order.

The man, along with his wife, runs a home-based business, Happy Kids Piñatas. The two usually hang piñatas on their porch so that the paper mache dries in the air.

He admitted his mistake and said he had no intention of being racially insensitive.

“I deeply apologize. Effectively immediately, I changed my processes. I wouldn't do anything to offend anybody, they gave me my feedback and of course, I listen. I'm here to serve the community, not the opposite, and I am deeply sorry,” he told MPR News in an interview.

Chavarria added, “It looks horrifying. I realized right away how horrible it looked without any context. They have a point. Perception is reality for people and I have to be very careful and sensitive to my community, and I deeply apologize to anybody who got offended. My processes changed immediately, and I won't dry piñatas on my porch anymore.”

The wedding order he was working on was later canceled and Chavarria said he contacted police over the fear of backlash he might receive.

Candace Thurman, a black woman who lives nearby, said, “I was a little upset about it. I just thought it was really inappropriate. It just brought back memories. From slavery. It just looked bad.”

