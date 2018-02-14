Pastor Says He Was Just 'Counseling' Naked Man Found Bound In His Car

Pastor George Gregory in Pittsburgh was caught with a naked man tied up in his vehicle and charged with performing lewd acts in public last week.

A pastor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was discovered by police inside a vehicle last week, accompanied by another naked man who was bound with rope.

Pastor George Gregory, who leads the West Homestead church, was back at church this past Sunday, despite facing charges of lewdness and indecent exposure.

Gregory was discovered in the vehicle with the naked man in the evening last week after police responded to a disturbance call from a neighbor. The unnamed individual who made the call said he saw the naked man exit the vehicle at one point and called police because it was outside of his daughter’s window.

According to police, Gregory was discovered in the back seat adjusting his shirt when they arrived at the scene. The naked man who was tied up was in the front seat.

Gregory told police that evening that he and the man “were just playing.” When Gregory spoke to the media, however, his story changed.

“I was counseling a young man with a drug problem,” Gregory said. “It did turn strange, but it wasn’t my doing, OK? And I was adamant that I’m not participating in that way. And so that’s when the police pulled up, and they assume things, but I’m standing by my story. It’s not true.”

This isn’t the first time, of course, that a pastor has allegedly engaged in questionable behavior that contradicts his church’s teachings, nor the first time that similar behavior has landed another “man of the cloth” in trouble with the law. What’s remarkable, however, was that days after his arrest, Gregory was back in church, preaching against sin for what “the flesh desires.”

“Sin’s pleasurable — that’s why it’s so tempting,” Gregory preached on Sunday. “Of course my fallen nature wants that sin. But am I going to live according to the flesh, or am I going to live according to the spirit? I only have the two choices, folks — I can’t be bouncing back and forth between the two of them because it doesn’t work long term.”

What goes on between consenting adults is fine, so long as they’re in a private area out of public view. But Gregory chose to deny that he did any action that contradicts his church’s beliefs. What’s more, he hypocritically lectured those who engage in the same type of behavior he was assumedly caught doing.

Gregory and those who follow him have a religious right to believe certain actions are sins or not — but the inconsistency in his messages and his actions should raise a few eyebrows in his community.

