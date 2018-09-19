Street Artist Puts Prison Bars On Top Of Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star

“There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars,” the artist wrote.

President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been a constant subject for protests ever since he took office.

And yet another artist took aim at the embattled POTUS through his star.

British-born street artist “Plastic Jesus” put the president “behind bars” after he used a sidewalk version of prison bars on top of the president’s Walk of Fame star.

“Today I put @realDonaldTrump behind bars,” the artist wrote on Twitter.

The star had just been replaced after a protester attacked it with a pickax in July.

Talking to HuffPost via email, “Plastic Jesus” said the idea behind the prison bars stems from the numerous calls of misconduct regarding the president ever since he took office.

“There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars,” he wrote.

Even though “Plastic Jesus” used “industrial strength double-sided sticky tape” to stick the bars, it was soon destroyed by a Trump supporter.

“Although it was very quickly damaged by a Trump supporter trying to remove it the bars did appear to be stuck fast and were there several hours later ? to the amusement of thousands of passing tourists,” he said.

The artist said the reason he did not use a more permanent means to hold down the bars was because he “didn’t want a bill for thousands of dollars to repair the footpath.”

Although the protest was supposed to be “humorous,” “Plastic Jesus” said Trump should “pay the price” if he ever found guilty.

However, this is not the first time the artist has taken a quirky approach to protest Trump and address other political issues in the country.

In 2016, after Trump proposed his beloved U.S.-Mexico border wall, “Plastic Jesus” put up a mini-version of a barbed barrier around Trump’s star.

Street Artist 'Plastic Jesus' builds wall around Donald Trump's Walk Of Fame Star. pic.twitter.com/M0hQqRkJRx — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) July 20, 2016

In August, the street artist added bullet proof vests on child-sized mannequins to protest the epidemic of school shootings in the United States.

Trump was awarded the star in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe pageant; since then it has been often vandalized, so much so, West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously voted for it to be removed. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce then decided against it because they had never taken any star away.

Banner / Thumbnail : Plastic Jesus / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images