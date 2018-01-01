Union City Police Chief Busts His Own Son For Attacking Sikh Man

“It’s difficult for us to comprehend how one of three kids who grew up with the same parents, under the same roof, with the same rules and same values and character could wander so far astray.”

A 71-year-old Sikh man in Northern California was walking around a park on early morning when he was reportedly confronted by two attackers who kicked the victim several times and even spat on him.

The incident was captured by a surveillance video camera at a home across the Greystone Parkin Manteca, California, in which Sahbit Singh Natt could be seen falling to the ground as the suspects repeatedly kicked him. When the old man tried to get up and defend himself, the attackers kicked him down once again, leaving him writhing in pain before fleeing the scene.

The city’s police soon took notice of the matter and arrested two teenagers who were reportedly responsible for the ugly episode.

However, to the Union City police chief’s dismay, one of the perpetrators turned out to be his 18-year-old son.

Chief Darryl McAllister confirmed one of the two suspects was his estranged son Tyrone Keith McAllister, who was arrested along with his 16-year-old unidentified partner.

“Chief McAllister’s status as a law enforcement leader has no bearing or relation to the case whatsoever, but he is devastated by how much the nature of his son’s actions are such a departure from everything he has stood for in his personal life and 37-year career of compassionate, engaging police work,” the Union City PD said in a news release.

“He and his wife worked with Manteca PD to help track down and arrest Tyrone this morning, as Tyrone has been estranged from the family and their home for some time. Chief McAllister expresses deep concern for the victim and the victim’s family and he remains steadfast that his son, an adult, must be accountable for his actions,” the statement added.

Though the arrests have been made, the police were still looking into the motive behind the unprovoked attack and whether it could be another case of hate crime.

According to the detectives who spoke to Natt, the assailants “asked him for some type of money” before he was attacked. However, the police also said the old man didn’t speak English to exactly understand what the teenage boys had said to him.

Natt was reportedly taken to the hospital after incurring non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The whole episode was particularly distressing for McAllister, who penned a heart-wrenching letter to the community where he said how “embarrassed” and “dejected” he and his family were feeling after learning their own family member did something like this.

“Violence and hatred is not what we have taught our children; intolerance for others is not even in our vocabulary, let alone our values. Crime has never been an element of our household, our values, nor the character to which we hold ourselves,” the post read.

He also talked about how he and his wife helped Manteca authorities track down their son and arrest him.

“Despite having the desire any parent would have in wanting to protect their child, my oath is (and always will be) to the law and my vow of integrity guides me through this horrendous difficulty,” said McAllister.

The police chief also shed light on how his son, in the past few years, has associated himself with a “bad crowd” which has landed him in the prison before as well. He said his son has not returned home in several months.

“It’s difficult for us to comprehend how one of three kids who grew up with the same parents, under the same roof, with the same rules and same values and character could wander so far astray,” McAllister wrote.

The police chief’s honesty and commitment for his work struck chord with many people and he got an overwhelmingly positive response on his heartfelt letter.

The latest attack added to the list of recent cases of blatant violence against the Sikh community.

Just a couple of days ago, a 50-year-old Sikh man in Stanislaus County, California, was reportedly brutally beaten up and was told to go back to his own country.

The co-founder of National Sikh Campaign, Dr. Rajwant Singh, said he was “appalled” and “disturbed” by string of attacks on Sikh Americans.

