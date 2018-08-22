Police Officers Fracture 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy's Skull

“Two officers were never needed to be together to control Jack. Jack was not out of control. Jack is doing OK, still no hearing on the right side.”

Parents of a 12-year-old in Calgary, Canada, are accusing police officers of injuring their son who has autism.

Jack Parcells was reportedly living with relatives while his parents, Doug Parcells and Mary Ann, were away. Once the parents returned they realized their son had behavioral issues as he was off his medicines for the days they were away.

The two decided to call the police so they would help them take Jack to the hospital so he could be treated. However, they never knew the action would injure their son.

According to a statement by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), police received a call that described the 12-year-old as “uncontrollable and causing damage within the residence.” He was reportedly locked in a room when police arrived.

Parcells and Ann told the officers that they needed help to shift Jack to the hospital. That is when police handled the boy way too aggressively and as a result fractured the boy’s skull and damaged his right ear.

The parents said police officers threw their son on to the ground which resulted in the injuries. Jack is now in hospital and is recovering.

“Two officers were never needed to be together to control Jack. Jack was not out of control. Jack is doing OK, still no hearing on the right side. He is also getting the mental health support now that we were trying to get him. Two ASIRT detectives came out to the house and interviewed us last night. Based on that meeting, we feel that there will be a complete and proper investigation.” said the father.

Ann said she heard a loud sound when she turned around she saw Jack on the floor and found him unconscious. She tried to talk to Jack but he didn’t reply. Doug asked the officer what he had done to his son that is when the police officer said that Jack had fell.

ASIRT has now launched an investigation into the incident and said the department takes the injuries very seriously and didn’t want this outcome. However, they said further details into the incident will be released once the investigation is completed.

Jack’s parents now hope police officers are trained enough to deal with children with special needs.

