New Footage Shows Police Entering Las Vegas Mass Shooter's Room

The videos were released after news organizations sued the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over its refusal to release the body cam footage.

The Las Vegas Police Department has released body cam footage, which documented the moments after police stormed into the hotel suite of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas mass shooter.

It shows officers entering Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock used his hotel room to aim and shoot people at a nearby concert. On his killing spree, Paddock fatally shot 58 people and injured more than 800 people. The shooting is considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.

The released footage comprised of several videos. One clip shows officers entering the door of Paddock’s multi-room suite with loud bangs following. They proceed to check the suite, ordering commands to the fellow officers in the room.

“Rifles up, move up," an officer said.

"Check under the bed," another officer ordered.

Debris can be seen but Paddock’s body is not shown in the footage.

Armor bags can be seen lying around the suite. Police officers can also be seen talking about several men being down, apparently, referring to the hundreds of victims of the shooting.

According to Review-Journal, the footage is from two K-9 officers who reported to the scene.

The videos came after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department refused to release the footage from the incident. Review-Journal, the Associated Press and several other news organizations had requested body cam footage and other documentation. After the police department’s refusal, the media organizations sued the police department.

The videos came out after the Nevada Supreme court ruled the police release the body cam footage. The police had denied the request to release the footage, claiming it would take too long and cost too much money.

An officer told BuzzFeed news additional footage will be released in the coming weeks.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters