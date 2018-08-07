Cop Uses Stun Gun On 11-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Shoplifting

“There needs to be a complete investigation. It's hard to understand why an 11-year-old would be tasered. I expect answers in 24 hours.”

A police officer reportedly used a Taser on an 11-year-old who was allegedly shoplifting from a local Kroger store in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Cincinnati Police, the cop was investigating a group of girls who were suspected of stealing goods from the retail store. The girl reportedly ignored the cop who instructed the group to stop; that is when the police officer tasered her in the back.

The girl was then taken into custody and charged with theft and obstruction of an official business. The police then shifted the 11-year-old to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for medical evaluation, who was later handed over to her guardians.

The officer who used a Taser on the girl was placed on restricted duty and an investigation was launched into the incident.

“We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age. As a result we will be taking a very thorough review of our policies as it relates to using force on juveniles as well as the propriety of the officers actions,” said Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman also criticized the police officer.

“There needs to be a complete investigation. It's hard to understand why an 11-year-old would be tasered. I expect answers in 24 hours,” he said.

Police officers have the authority to use a Taser on subjects who are over 7-years-old. However, there are certain guidelines for it. They can be used for self-defense or can be used on a person who is resisting arrest.

A similar unreasonable Taser incident took place in Mississippi last year when a cop allegedly tasered a pregnant woman in the abdomen, ignoring her pleas to stop.

Aviana White, 27, was involved in a heated confrontation with the police after an officer pulled her brother over for speeding and discovered that he was driving without a license. White was a passenger in the car, and the officer found that she had an outstanding warrant from a 2014 misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

She walked away from the car at one point during the ordeal to call the Pass Christian Police Department and complain about how she was being treated, which is when the unnamed cop allegedly charged toward her with a stun gun drawn.

