Dramatic Footage Shows Police Taser Man Holding His Infant Son

Video footage taken on a cellphone shows the police continue to taser a non-violent and unarmed man even as he lays on the ground and witnesses object.

Another egregious act by the police against people of color occurred just outside of Detroit on Friday in Westland when police tased a man as he held his baby.

Westland police officers arrived to a backyard bbq attended by Kelvin Williams, who recorded the infuriating footage. The police officers claimed to be responding to a complaint about property damage.

The video shows Ray Brown, who is black, standing in front of his residence questioning why the officers are there and what crime has been committed. One officer tells the man if he doesn’t shut his mouth that he is going to jail as another officer shines a bright light in the man’s face.

The dialogue continues for a few moments as an officer says if Brown doesn’t shut up, he will be arrested, When Brown says, “for what,” the officer tells him for being drunk, which further upsets Brown, who says that they have not done a breathalyzer on him and claims that he doesn’t drink alcohol. He continues to ask what property has been damaged.

The mother of the baby is also outside holding the infant. After the police tell the woman to “get the baby out of here,” Brown takes a protective hold of his child and replies to the officer that they have no right to tell them to go inside as they have committed no crime.

The man begins to calm down as another officer asks if he can talk to him, to which Brown responds calmly, “Yes, you can, bro. If you talk to me like a human being, bro.”

Brown can be heard saying that he was now listening as the officer tells him to shut his mouth again, which escalates the situation as Brown says “You ain’t got the right to tell me to shut my mouth, n***a. You can tell me to be quiet for a second,” Brown said.

The officers then say that they are going to arrest him for disorderly conduct to which Brown responds “What?! On my own property?” The officers circle Brown and try to take the baby from his arms. The mother can be seen grabbing the baby as Brown is tased and falls to the ground. When Williams objects to the officers continuing to tase Brown as he lays on the ground, an officer screams, “So what?! Get Back!” The Westland Police Department says that are investigating the incident.

The mother, identified as Nicole Skidmore, says that she caught the infant as his father was tased. The police have denied her claim. "I had to catch the baby," Skidmore told WXYZ News. “I was in the street talking with the cops. I had to come over. The Taser is on this side of him, and the baby is over here. As soon as they start Tasing him the baby flew out of his hands and I had to grab him, or he would have fell.”

The cops have absolutely no excuse tasing a man holding his infant son for simply asserting his rights on his property.

Some folks suggest Brown escalated the situation by being upset, but his anger is understandable considering the police were supposedly there about property damage yet failed to provide information or evidence to the fact. The footage of this incident is horrifying and indicates there is no limit to how far law enforcement will go in abusing the public.

