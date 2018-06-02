UFC's Andrea Lee Allegedly Assaulted By Husband With Nazi Tattoos

Aaron is a former policeman who was found guilty of negligent homicide with a firearm in 2009. He had shot at a man seven times, killing him, during a confrontation outside his home in 2005.

In June, Donny Aaron, the husband and coach of UFC flyweight Andrea Lee, made headlines for his Nazi tattoos.

Despite widespread criticism, Aaron decided to keep the pro-Nazi ink on his arm as reminder of his past. Even Lee came to his defense, several times.

Nearly two months down the lane, Aaron is in the news again, this time, for allegedly assaulting his wife at their home in Louisiana.

MyMMANews.com reports professional fighter Any Nguyen, who is the couple's roommate, witnessed the incident that allegedly occurred on Aug.5. She claims Aaron tried to "burn a cigarette on [Lee's] arm and body" and also tried to choke her.

ESPN reports the police responded to an incident involving Lee, adding Shreveport Police Department is about to issue an arrest warrant for Aaron.

Nguyen recounted she was in the kitchen in the morning when "all of a sudden I heard a grunt and the dog was in the kennel and started barking. I can hear her saying 'stop, stop.' I opened up the door and was like 'Donny, leave her alone."

The incident involving cigarette burns had occurred the night before.

"He looked like he was lost," Nguyen added. "He hadn’t slept in two days. He was drinking for two f*****g days straight. I don’t know what he is on. I’m backing up as he is coming towards me. Andrea was buttoning up her shorts and she was barefoot and ran out the back door."

This is not the first time Aaron has been accused of violence. He is a former policeman who was found guilty of negligent homicide with a firearm in 2009. He had shot at a man seven times, killing him, during a confrontation outside his home in 2005.

Also, while he was waiting for his trial, he was jailed in 2007 after allegedly beating his ex-wife's fiancé. A district judge revoked his bond and sent him to prison, calling Aaron an "imminent risk to the community."

"It’s f****d up because Donny used to be a cop," Nguyen remarked, before adding Aaron forcibly tried to prove Lee was cheating on him. "He’s f****d up in the head. He was making her do things to try and fake evidence that she was cheating. He was trying to get her to pull her pants off and take pictures to send to a guy so it looked like she sent it. He’s f****d up in the head."

Aaron faces charges of false imprisonment and domestic battery but he is currently on the run.

