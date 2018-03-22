Police Are Using Dead People’s Fingerprints To Access Their iPhones

According to the recent reports, it is now “relatively common” for the police to use fingerprints of the deceased to unlock their smartphones.

A recent report indicates strong encryptions and other security safeguards of Apple's Touch ID technology doesn’t stop the U.S. law enforcement agencies from gaining access to the locked phones of suspects.

They are using fingerprints of dead people to get past the biometric safeguards to facilitate them in their investigations.

According to a report published in the Forbes, it has become "relatively common" for investigators to try to unlock fingerprint-protected smartphones using the fingerprints of their dead owners.

The first known case of authorities using deceased fingerprints was reported in 2016, when FBI found itself unable to unlock an iPhone retrieved from Abdul Razak Ali Artan, a slain Somali refugee shot dead by police in Ohio State University while he attempted to stab people with butcher’s knife.

To get a better understanding of Artan’s motives, an FBI agent put the attacker’s bloodied body index’s finger on his protected iPhone to gain access but to no vain. FBI forensics specialist Bob Moledor reportedly said the failure to get past the protections of Apple's Touch ID technology can be attributed to the model of the phone of deceased. It was an iPhone 5 model, whereas Touch ID was introduced in the iPhone 5S.

Moledar might have failed, but the report suggests that at federal and local levels, investigators have been widely putting the dead people to use for their own gains. For instance, the practice has been used by authorities to unlock the phones of fatal drug overdose victims while searching for the identities of their dealers.

Predictably so, such practice appears to be perfectly legal. A dead person has no privacy, as Marina Medvin, owner of Medvin Law, said once a person is deceased they no longer have a privacy interest in their dead body. That means they no longer have standing in court to assert privacy rights.

"We do not need a search warrant to get into a victim's phone, unless it's shared owned," said Ohio police homicide detective Robert Cutshall, who worked on the Artan case.

However, not everyone is content by the idea that there are almost no legal restrictions for a police officer when it comes to gaining access to a deceased person’s phone.

Greg Nojeim, senior counsel and director of the Freedom, Security and Technology Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said, “It's possible in many cases there would be a valid concern about law enforcement using fingerprints on smartphones without any probable cause. That's why the idea of requiring a warrant isn't out of bounds."

Apart from enabling them to evade the legalities, this practice is also saving the cops a lot of hassle of getting a phone unlocked. Moreover, it is a much cheaper option compared to paying a contractor, Cellebrite or U.S. startup GrayShiftto, to get it done.

Apple and Google have been, in the past, subjected to criticism by the state and federal law enforcement officials, who believe by commercially offering strongly encrypted cellphones, these companies are making their jobs harder.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the FBI had seized in a single year roughly 7,500 cellphones and other mobile devices incapable of being examined for possible criminal evidence.

With the introduction of Face ID last year by Apple, it won’t be long before cops start holding up the devices in front of dead faces to unlock the phones.

