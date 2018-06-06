“Just because you didn’t want to take coins you’re calling me out in my name, you’re calling me a n****r. Now what else do you want to call me?”

In yet another displays of blatant racism, a Portland food cart operator launched a racist attack on a black woman – all because she wanted to pay in quarters.

He then physically assaulted her.

According to witnesses, the altercation started after the woman, identified as Carlotta Washington, wanted to pay in quarters. The footage starts with Washington claiming the food cart operator, identified as Islam Elmasry, called her the n-word because she wanted to pay with change.

“Just because you didn’t want to take coins you’re calling me out in my name, you’re calling me a n****r. Now what else do you want to call me? Now you don’t have anything else to say, do you?” she can be heard saying in the video.

That is when Elmasry completely loses it. Get the f**k out from here!” he screamed. “Get the f**k out from here!” As if this wasn’t enough, after abusing the bigot picked a bottle of Gatorade and threw it at Washington. She told him “don’t you hit me with that” but that didn’t stop Elmasry from attacking her.

She was shocked as her phone got knocked down to the pavement.

“You don’t do that, you stupid son-of-a-b****” said Washington. People standing at the location quickly intervened telling Elmasry his behavior was wrong.

“She was covered in sauce and crying” said Tony Coleman, who witnessed the horrific incident.

Another witness Rachel Good claimed the cart operator sprayed the black woman with hot sauce and continued to insult her. Later, Good drove Washington back home.

“It was crazy,” she told Raw Story. “It was awful to watch.”

“It was in my eyes and all on my skin. It was burning terribly,” Washington told a local newspaper.

According to other witnesses, Elmasry later sprayed Siracha sauce on the woman.

Elmasry has been arrested and was reportedly booked into county jail.

