Democratic Hopeful Tackles Problem Of 'Mansplaining' In Campaign Ad

The Maryland candidate's new campaign ad says she wants to bring "mansplaining" in health care in Washington to an end, and she might just get it done.

Without a single female doctor in Congress, it's no wonder so many politicians think they can "mansplain" healthcare to us. Here's my latest message that just hit the airwaves today! pic.twitter.com/nfOmEdbsGr — Dr Nadia Hashimi MD6 (@HashimiForUS) May 12, 2018

A Democratic House hopeful has no time for mansplaining, so she’s making it part of her campaign.

As Rep. John Delaney readies to leave Congress to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, Maryland Democrat Nadia Hashimi seeks her party’s nomination to replace Delaney.

To Hashimi, a published author and pediatrician, it’s time to bring “mansplaining” on healthcare to an end. In her run for Congress, she promises to bring Main Street’s concern for affordable healthcare to Washington, D.C., where “too many multimillionaires and politicians [are] ‘mansplaining’ health care,” her 30-second campaign ad announces.

​Like Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who had to call out on a colleague for calling her "naïve," accomplished women like Hashimi often feel male colleagues are quick to resort to smug condescension when discussing any subject. And that can be seen as "mansplaining."

As a doctor, Hashimi might see the many male congressmen heading health care reform doing the same. Much like former Rep. Jason Chaffetz did with Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood.

During a hearing, Chaffetz was accused of "beating down" Richards for being a woman with a good salary.

The Washington Post reports that Hashimi says she’s different from people in Congress not just because of her financial background, but because she’s not aligned with “Big Pharma.”

“What we’re getting at are the kinds of people who are making decisions around health care who have corporate interests, which I don’t have,” she told reporters.

The doctor and author, The Post added, earned over $350,000 last year while her husband, who’s a neurosurgeon, earned over $680,000. She also has over $1 million in investments.

In her ad video, Hashimi promises to fight for affordable health care, prescription drugs, and for Planned Parenthood. She also wants to fight the opioid addiction crisis and help ban the so-called assault weapons.

To get the nomination, Hashimi will have a tough battle to fight, as she is one of the eight Democrats running for the deep-blue seat. If she’s chosen as the Democratic candidate to replace Delaney, she will then face a Republican candidate. Some of her potential opponents are Lisa Lloyd, a nurse practitioner, and Amie Hoeber, a defense contractor who challenged Delaney in 2016.

Regardless of who wins the nomination, it’s refreshing to see a woman bring up the importance of putting real people in Washington, D.C., including women like her, who care for people's health enough to have dedicated her life to medicine.

