FBI: Hawaiian Airlines Passenger Not A Human Trafficker

A group of flight attendants helped three women whom they suspected were involved in human trafficking. The FBI has clarified that there was no human trafficking on the plane.

UPDATE : An Asian man suspected of human trafficking was cleared from any wrongdoing by the FBI, local reports indicate.

After federal officials looked into the case, they confirmed the individuals involved were traveling together and that everything checked out.

"We do appreciate Hawaiian Airlines employees for speaking out and saying something and bringing it to our attention," the FBI told reporters. "We encourage people to remember that if something seems strange or doesn't feel right most times something is wrong, however, that was not the case in this incident."

Thankfully, this story didn't turn out to be a real human trafficking case. Still, we hope other flight attendants remain vigilant so real cases of human trafficking can be spotted.

Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants were the heroes three young women needed, according to a local news report.

Three young women who were reportedly at risk of becoming victims of human trafficking were saved by flight attendants during a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.

Flight attendant Wesley Hirata thought there was something strange going on with an older Asian man on the flight.

The man had boarded with three Caucasian females, so when Hirata alerted the crew he feared they could be in danger, they checked the plane’s manifest to find all three women were listed under the same name and that at least one of them was underage.

After the captain was alerted and the plane landed, Honolulu sheriff's deputies questioned the group. The human trafficking case was then handed over to the FBI.

When talking about the incident and how he helped save these women, Hirata told reporters that our intuition never lies.

"Trust your gut and prior experience [and] report the situation without alarming or confronting the passengers in a suspicious manner," Hirata said.

People like Hirata give the term “everyday heroes” a whole new meaning.

