These Are The Most Likely Contenders For Obama's Supreme Court Nominee

Here are some of the people the White House might select as a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Republican leaders in the Senate immediately made it clear they would block any candidate suggested by President Barack Obama, no matter who it is.

However, the president is moving ahead with his Constitutional duty, as he not only announced his intentions to nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace Scalia, but also stated his expectation that the Senate will give that nominee consideration and a timely vote.

“I plan to fulfill my Constitutional responsibilities to nominate a successor, in due time,” Obama said. “There will be plenty of time for me to do so and for the Senate to fulfill its responsibility to give that person a fair hearing and a timely vote. These are responsibilities I take seriously, as should everyone. They're bigger than any one party. They are about our democracy.”

Political pundits are already throwing a bunch of name into contention, predicting which potential contender might fulfill the lifetime term.

Take a look at some of the leading possibilities to be Obama's next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court in the video above.

Recommended: Obama Says He Will Nominate Justice Scalia's Successor In Due Time